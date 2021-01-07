CES 2021: JBL Introduces New Dolby Atmos Sound Bar With AirPlay 2 Support

JBL today introduced the latest addition to its sound bar lineup, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam. With support for AirPlay 2, the Bar 5.0 is ideal for Apple users, as audio can be wirelessly streamed to the sound bar from devices like the iPhone and iPad.



AirPlay 2 allows for multi-room audio when the JBL sound bar is paired with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, select Sonos speakers, and more. Additionally, users can use Siri to control audio playback.

The sound bar delivers surround sound, with support for both Dolby Atmos and JBL's proprietary beamforming technology MultiBeam:

Equipped with four passive radiators for deep and punchy bass, the Bar 5.0 produces clear, heightened and room filling JBL 3D Surround Sound, without the need for an additional subwoofer. Highlighted within the Bar 5.0 is HARMAN's MultiBeam technology that enables users to hear and feel surround sound without needing additional surround speakers, generating an immersive listening experience. In addition, Virtual Dolby Atmos allows the Bar 5.0 to reproduce the audio height dimensions from a movie or TV show, turning any living space into a 3D personal theater.

JBL says the sound bar will be available on JBL.com and at select retailers in Spring 2021, priced at $399.95 in the United States.



JBL is introducing several other products ahead of CES 2021, including a new retro-inspired integrated amplifier with AirPlay 2 support. The new SA750 amplifier is priced at $3,000 in the United States, with availability beginning April 2021.