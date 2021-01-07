CES 2021: JBL Introduces New Dolby Atmos Sound Bar With AirPlay 2 Support
JBL today introduced the latest addition to its sound bar lineup, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam. With support for AirPlay 2, the Bar 5.0 is ideal for Apple users, as audio can be wirelessly streamed to the sound bar from devices like the iPhone and iPad.
AirPlay 2 allows for multi-room audio when the JBL sound bar is paired with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, select Sonos speakers, and more. Additionally, users can use Siri to control audio playback.
The sound bar delivers surround sound, with support for both Dolby Atmos and JBL's proprietary beamforming technology MultiBeam:
Equipped with four passive radiators for deep and punchy bass, the Bar 5.0 produces clear, heightened and room filling JBL 3D Surround Sound, without the need for an additional subwoofer. Highlighted within the Bar 5.0 is HARMAN's MultiBeam technology that enables users to hear and feel surround sound without needing additional surround speakers, generating an immersive listening experience. In addition, Virtual Dolby Atmos allows the Bar 5.0 to reproduce the audio height dimensions from a movie or TV show, turning any living space into a 3D personal theater.
JBL says the sound bar will be available on JBL.com and at select retailers in Spring 2021, priced at $399.95 in the United States.
JBL is introducing several other products ahead of CES 2021, including a new retro-inspired integrated amplifier with AirPlay 2 support. The new SA750 amplifier is priced at $3,000 in the United States, with availability beginning April 2021.
Top Rated Comments
Eh it does "look" nice but generally retro-inspired products made today lose a lot in the translation from the original. Usually they tend to feel cheaply made. Also with all the discrete components commonly used in amplifiers back in the day it would be a very expensive audio product to create that today, such as the McIntosh systems.
Wow. That amp is seriously good looking! Add to Cart!
exactly. atmos really needs independent ceiling mounted speakers. some of the very high end sound bars with atmos do an "ok" job of reflecting sound upwards independently but lets face it... $399 for ATMOS in a sound bar with Airplay 2? this won't sound good, or at the least won't sound like "surround" or "ATMOS" sound, no freaking way.
An Atmos soundbar is an oxymoron. Dolby is allowing their brand to be diluted. Shame.
As the owner of the Q70 sound bar with hearing issues, I'd recommend anyone with hearing sensitivity or "hyperaucusis" to stay AWAY. They use aluminum drivers for the "sound beaming" which pretty much are harsh noise makers aimed at the ceiling to bounce treble at your ears. Even with Treble -5 level this crap is awful.