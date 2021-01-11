CES 2021: Kensington's New StudioDock Combines iPad Pro Docking Station With iPhone and AirPods Chargers

As part of the all-digital CES 2021, accessory maker Kensington today unveiled the StudioDock, an iPad Pro docking station that also includes built-in iPhone and AirPods wireless charging and an optional Apple Watch charger.



A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the StudioDock greatly expands an iPad Pro's connectivity options with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The whole setup appears to be powered by a 20V DC power adapter.



11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 10.9-inch iPad Air models can be magnetically attached to the dock, and it rotates for both portrait and landscape modes.

Kensington has yet to reveal pricing or availability for the StudioDock, but users can sign up on its website to receive updates.