CES 2021: Pioneer Introduces Wireless CarPlay Receiver With Modular Design for Flexible Installation

As part of CES 2021, Pioneer today introduced its latest in-dash receiver with support for both wired and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.



The new DMH-WC5700NEX receiver features a modular design, combining a 6.8-inch touchscreen with a hideaway control unit for installation flexibility in a wide variety of vehicles with limited or restricted dash space, according to Pioneer.

By physically separating the touchscreen from the sub-chassis that contains the CPU and other components, the sub-chassis can be mounted in a different location or orientation within the vehicle. This setup is useful for vehicles with limited depth behind the dash that prohibits the installation of a traditional single-DIN or double-DIN receiver.

"With the DMH-WC5700NEX, Pioneer provides an automotive upgrade solution for many different vehicles that typically have been extremely restrictive or even impossible with regard to the installation of an aftermarket in-dash receiver, including several popular late model Chevrolet vehicles such as the Silverado and Camaro," said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics USA.

The receiver's other features include Bluetooth connectivity, built-in HD Radio, SiriusXM readiness, RGB illumination, rear camera input, a HDMI video input for rear seat entertainment, 4V RCA preamplifier outputs, and more.

Pioneer plans to release the DMH-WC5700NEX in summer 2021, but it has not yet disclosed pricing. The company released a similar 9-inch receiver last year.