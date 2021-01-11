CES 2021: Satechi Launches Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

Satechi today announced the launch of the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station that works with iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and other smartphones and tablets.



The dock is able to charge up to five devices at one time through two 20W USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports, and a Qi-based wireless charger that can charge at up to 10W. With the exception of the Qi-based wireless charging spot, charging is done over a wired connection and Lightning cables or other cables will need to be supplied.

Satechi says that the Dock5 is ideal for workspaces, kitchen counters, nightstands, and any other location where multiple devices might need to be charged at one time.

The charging station features a space gray aluminum finish with multiple slots to hold devices in place while they charge. Satechi says that the Dock5 is ETL and CE certified with over-temperature protection.

Satechi's Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging can be purchased from the Satechi website for $59.99.