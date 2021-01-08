Sixth-Generation iPad Mini to Feature 8.4-Inch Display With Slimmer Bezels, March Launch Expected

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the iPad mini with a larger display size, and Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared some details on the upcoming tablet with information said to be sourced from the Chinese supply chain.



The upcoming ‌iPad mini‌ is said to have an 8.4-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch screen size. It will have slimmer bezels and will look similar to the iPad Air 3, a design language that Mac Otakara said Apple would also be using for the ninth-generation low-cost iPad.

The ‌iPad mini‌ 6 will have a design that's unified with the upcoming low-cost ‌iPad‌, and will continue to feature a Touch ID Home button with top and bottom bezels and a Lightning port.

Mac Otakara believes that the refreshed ‌iPad mini‌ will see a March launch, so it could perhaps debut at a March event if Apple has one planned.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May 2020 that the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ would have a display that measures in at 8.5 to 9 inches. He has also said that Apple is working on an ‌iPad mini‌ with a mini-LED display, but it's not clear if the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 is the ‌iPad mini‌ that will have the upgraded display.