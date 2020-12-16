Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 7.3 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming two days after the launch of watchOS 7.2 with support for Fitness+, cardio fitness notifications, ECG updates, and more.

watchOS 7
To install the ‌watchOS 7.3 beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the ‌‌‌watchOS 7‌‌‌.3 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

There's no word yet on what's new in watchOS 7.3, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the watchOS 7.2 update. If we discover what's new in the software, we'll update this article.

