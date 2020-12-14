Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More

Apple today released watchOS 7.2, the second major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.2 comes more than a month after the release of watchOS 7.1.



‌‌The watchOS 7.2 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 7.2 introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's newest streaming service. Powered by Apple Watch, Fitness+ provides subscribers with studio-style workouts that can be watched on ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Apple TV in categories that include cycling, yoga, core, strength, treadmill, and more.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch, with the watch connecting to the device that you're watching the workout on to provide on-screen follow-along metrics for motivational purposes.

The update also adds a Cardio Fitness feature for the Apple Watch, which is a "strong indicator of overall health." The feature measures VO2 max, or the maximum amount of oxygen that your body is able to consume during exercise. Measurements are done over time, and the Apple Watch and ‌iPhone‌ are able to send notifications to let you know about fluctuations in your VO2 max.

Apple Watch has previously been able to measure VO2Max, but the new feature includes support for lower ranges that have needed clinical testing in the past.

Cardio Fitness can be accessed through a new trend that's been added to the Activity app, and it can be set up in the Health app on ‌iPhone‌. Cardio fitness levels are available for users age 20 and above in ranges that include high, above average, below average, or low, and are estimated by age. Apple sends notifications to let you know if your cardio fitness is at a low level, providing motivation to move more.

Atrial fibrillation classification is now available at heart rates above 100BPM, the ECG app is now available in Taiwan, and support for braille displays has been added. Apple's full release notes are below:

watchOS 7.2 includes new features and improvements, including Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness experience powered by Apple Watch. Additional features include low cardio fitness notifications and support for braille displays. This update also contains performance improvements. Apple Fitness+

- A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌

- Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

- Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States This update also includes the following features and improvements:

- Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level

- Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on ‌iPhone‌

- Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

- Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

- Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE) For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

For more on all of the new features that were in ‌watchOS 7‌, we have a watchOS 7 roundup available.