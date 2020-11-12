Fantastical Updated for macOS Big Sur With New Design, Widgets, Native Support for Apple Silicon, and More
Flexibits today announced the release of version 3.3 of its popular calendar app Fantastical for Mac, with key new features including full compatibility with macOS Big Sur, native support for Apple Silicon, and a new design.
Fantastical version 3.3 also supports macOS Big Sur's revamped Notification Center widgets with customizable themes and sizes, displays sunrise and sunset times in the weather forecast, provides severe weather alerts, adds support for adding Microsoft Teams meetings to events on Office 365, and more.
Many of these new features and others have also been implemented in the latest version of Fantastical for iPhone and iPad.
Fantastical is free on the Mac App Store/App Store for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with a Fantastical Premium subscription required to unlock all features. A subscription costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year in the United States.
I wouldn't subscribe to this app even if the subscription cost a penny per decade. The stock calendar app is free and perfectly capable.
The only natural language recognition that I, personally, want from of a calendar app is one that can understand me when I say “Hell no I am not going to start using a calendar that requires a damn subscription fee.”
I really like Fantastical’s natural language ability. It is one of the reasons I use the app with my phone and watch. I wish Apple had that kind of quality with their stock calendar.