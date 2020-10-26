Apple Shares New 'Make Movies Like the Movies' iPhone 12 Pro Ad Highlighting Dolby Vision Recording

Apple today shared a new ad that's meant to highlight the Dolby Vision HDR video capture, editing, and playback available on the new iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

The video features a series of people using their ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ devices to capture video content with a variety of camera rigs and equipment to simulate different angles while getting creative, movie-like video shots. "The only camera to shoot in Dolby Vision," reads the video's tagline.

Both the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max support Dolby Vision HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second, while the iPhone 12 and 12 mini support the feature at up to 30 frames per second.