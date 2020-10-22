Guides
First iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Orders Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

by

Apple customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices on launch day because of differences in time zones, and the 2020 iPhone models are now arriving in those countries.

Image via Instagram, from a new iPhone 12 Pro owner in New Zealand

It's Friday morning in Australia and New Zealand, and customers who pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro are beginning to receive their shipments. New device photos and videos and images of lines are popping up on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more.


There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, so customers in Australia are the first to be able to purchase one of the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models in a retail location, and people are lining up to get their new devices.


Available in-store stock in Australia should give us an idea of what we can expect in other retail stores as the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro roll out. Early pre-orders from Apple sold out after a short period this year, so many customers may be hoping for in-store stock.


Following New Zealand and Australia, ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro sales will begin in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and then North America. ‌Apple Stores‌ globally are opening up right around 8:00 a.m. local time to allow customers to pick up reserved devices and make walk-in purchases.

Customers hoping to get a device through a walk-in purchase on launch day should go early, and there have been reports that Apple is not allowing walk-in purchases in all stores.

Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors tomorrow and throughout next week, because we'll have plenty of ‌‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro coverage. The new iPad Air is also launching tomorrow, so we'll have ‌iPad Air‌ coverage as well.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
calzon65
1 hour ago at 03:01 pm
Do they queue up counter clockwise in the southern hemisphere?
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
iFan
54 minutes ago at 03:07 pm


Even back in the glory days, when iPhones were new and exciting, I have never understood the desire to stand in line overnight for a smartphone.

It was fun as an employee. In the crazy early day launches before online orders, I once counted 1500 people in line at my local suburban mall store. I would do the overnight shift to set them all up. Arrive at 9pm night before, work through 6am. Then stay to watch the opening :)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
iFan
58 minutes ago at 03:03 pm


Do they queue up counter clockwise in the southern hemisphere?

Yes and the delivery people ride Kangaroos.

Congrats aussies! Sydneysiders lucky they aren't in Melbourne right about now.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
metalsiren
11 minutes ago at 03:49 pm


Get a life dude...you will get it eventually..

the guy is excited for a piece of technology.... 2020 has been a dumpster fire so let him have his excitement.

we can do without the "get a life dude" comments.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
motm95
58 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Even back in the glory days, when iPhones were new and exciting, I have never understood the desire to stand in line overnight for a smartphone.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
applicious84
55 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Songs about Australia are so much cooler than songs about the US.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

