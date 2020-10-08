'Dickinson' Season 2 Coming to Apple TV+ on January 8, Renewed for Season 3

"Dickinson" with Hailee Steinfeld was one of the first shows to launch on Apple TV+ back in November 2019, and now it will be one of the first shows to get a second season.

Season two of the series is set to premiere on Friday, January 8. The first three episodes of the season will become available on that date with new episodes to come out each Friday after that.

In the show, Steinfeld plays famous American poet Emily Dickinson, and the show humorously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from Dickinson's perspective. The second season will see Dickinson "pulled out of her literary life and thrust into the public eye."

Along with announcing the season two release date, Apple today confirmed that "Dickinson" is the first ‌Apple TV‌+ show that has been renewed for a third season. All of Apple's launch shows, such as "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," and "See" have been renewed for second seasons that will premiere in 2021.