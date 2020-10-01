Apple Stops Signing iOS 14 After Releasing iOS 14.0.1

Following the release of iOS 14.0.1 on Thursday, September 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14, which means downgrading to the launch version of ‌iOS 14‌ after upgrading to iOS 14.0.1 is no longer possible.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 14.0.1 was a bug fix update fixing issues that weren't able to be addressed in the initial version of ‌iOS 14‌. The update fixed a bug that could cause third-party apps set as the default to reset after the iPhone is restarted. It also addressed a bug that could prevent the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ from connecting to some WiFi networks, and fixed an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail carriers.

iOS 14.0.1 is the current publicly available version of iOS that people can download, but there's also an iOS 14.2 update that has been provided to developers and public beta testers. iOS 14.2 introduces new emoji 13 characters, a Shazam Music Recognition feature for the Control Center, and some other Apple Music-related Control Center tweaks.