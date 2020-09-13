Guides
SoftBank Nears Deal to Sell Arm to Nvidia

by

SoftBank is nearing a deal to sell its Arm Holdings to Nvidia, the world's largest graphics chipmaker, reports The Wall Street Journal.


According to those familiar with the matter, a cash-and-stock deal between the two companies could occur early next week and would be valued at over $40 billion, which could potentially be the largest deal ever in the semiconductor industry. SoftBank initially acquired Arm for $32 billion four years ago.

The two companies have reportedly been in talks for weeks over a possible deal, and if completed, scrutiny may arise among antitrust regulars since Nvidia itself is currently a customer of Arm. Companies that utilize Arm technology would also not be in favor of a deal without explicit assurances that Arm's instruction set will continue to be available for equal licensing opportunities.

SoftBank allegedly approached Apple to see if it was interested in the purchase of Arm, but Apple hadn't planned to pursue a bid due to Arm's licensing requirements and possible regulatory concerns.

Apple licenses technology from Arm for its A-series chips used in its iPhones and iPads, and the company is planning to transition to Arm-based chips in its Mac lineup later this year. A potential sale to Nvidia would not likely have a major impact on Apple or Apple's licensing of Arm technology.

Avatar
RyanFlynn
35 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Hopefully apple will wake up and us install Nvidia drivers in OS X.
Avatar
laz232
29 minutes ago at 11:47 am


Shame Apple didnt buy ARM. Seems like a great opportunity.

No it wouldn't - it would actually be an albatros around Apple's neck.

Edit: it would look too much like a monopoly (see other court cases) - even if licenses are under "fair" non-discrimanatory terms.
Whereas Apple is such big licensee - ARM owners are forced to work with them - so not owning ARM is actually in Apple's strategic favour.
Avatar
farewelwilliams
29 minutes ago at 11:47 am


Shame Apple didnt buy ARM. Seems like a great opportunity.

Apple has a perpetual license to use ARM instruction set. They don’t need them.
Avatar
Skika
34 minutes ago at 11:42 am
Shame Apple didnt buy ARM. Seems like a great opportunity.
Avatar
Ries
26 minutes ago at 11:50 am


Apple has a perpetual license to use ARM instruction set. They don’t need them.

ARM used to be Switzerland, selling to everyone. If Nvidia owns it, they might not be so forthcoming with sharing improvements.
Avatar
laz232
23 minutes ago at 11:52 am


ARM used to be Switzerland, selling to everyone. If Nvidia owns it, they might not be so forthcoming with sharing improvements.

Yes they will - Nvidia doesn't do CPUs.
It would make good sense for Nvidia to combine ARM core with Nvidias GPU acceleration prowess (think supercomputers) - rival to AMD / ATI combo (APUs etc).
Also good play for machine learning and assisted driving tech - which Nvidia is big in
