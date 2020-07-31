Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Nvidia in 'Advanced Talks' to Acquire Arm

by

Nvidia is in advanced talks to acquire SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings, according to Bloomberg.

A potential sale of Arm to Nvidia, the world's largest graphics chipmaker, was rumored earlier this month. Nvidia's market value has increased to almost $260 billion in recent months, surpassing that of Intel. Arm has also become considerably more valuable as it pushes its architecture into smart cars, data centers, and networking technology. The purchase of Arm would help to transform Nvidia into a major player in the semiconductor industry.

Nvidia is reportedly the only company now in advanced negotiations with SoftBank to buy Arm. The two companies intend to reach a deal in the next few weeks. Representatives for Nvidia, SoftBank, and Arm declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Apple has licensed technology from Arm for its A-series chips used in iOS devices since 2006, and Apple is planning to expand the use of Arm-based chips to Macs, with the upcoming launch of Macs equipped with Apple Silicon. Arm also licenses to various other companies such as Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel. Companies that use Arm technology would likely not be in favor of a deal with Nvidia that does not include explicit assurances that Arm's instruction set will continue to be available for equal licensing opportunities.

SoftBank reportedly approached Apple to see if it was interested in the purchase of Arm. Despite preliminary discussions, Apple does not plan to pursue a bid because of Arm's licensing requirements and possible regulatory concerns.

If completed, a deal with Nvidia could be the largest ever in the semiconductor industry, and would likely attract scrutiny from monopoly regulators, particularly as Nvidia is a customer of Arm. SoftBank initially acquired Arm for $32 billion four years ago since it was a neutral party that could not be the subject of a dispute. A sale to Nvidia would probably not have a major impact on Apple's licensing of Arm technology because of the regulatory requirements that would accompany such a deal.

Tags: Arm, Nvidia, Softbank

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
springsup
6 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Apple don’t care about this - I used to work for ARM, and one thing people joke about there is how Apple just licenses the instruction set. Everything about how that is implemented is custom.

For the rest of the industry, this sucks big-time. Nvidia are a very aggressive company. We were all wondering what Jenson had up his sleeve (he always has something, and it always turns out to be enough to save Nvidia for the next decade+).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ilikewhey
17 minutes ago at 09:28 am
wow, this is gonna be pretty big for nvidia, i'm still bitter about not able to use geforce cards for my mbp egpu.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Read Full Article177 comments

Leaker Jon Prosser Claims iPhone 12 and New iPads Will Launch in October

Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a somewhat mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans, today said that new iPhone 12 models and new iPads will launch in October. Multiple rumors have suggested that some or all of the iPhone 12 models coming this year will see a later than normal launch. Apple typically unveils and releases new iPhones in the month of September, but problems...
Read Full Article75 comments

Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
Read Full Article134 comments

LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
Read Full Article24 comments

Apple Confirms This Year's iPhone 12 Models Will Be a Little Bit Late

Thursday July 30, 2020 2:34 pm PDT by
During today's earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020 (second calendar quarter) Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year's iPhones later than usual. Maestri said that Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later." Multiple rumors have suggested that ...
Read Full Article46 comments

iOS 14 Includes Redesigned Field Test Mode

Monday July 27, 2020 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update introduces multiple design changes, including a new look for the hidden Field Test Mode feature on the iPhone. As noted on the MacRumors forums, Apple has overhauled Field Test Mode to provide more useful information at a glance. Field Test Mode in iOS 14 There's now a Home section with LTE Cell Serving Info, along with a menu section that has other details...
Read Full Article32 comments

Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Read Full Article41 comments

Mac OS 8 Emulator Available as a Downloadable App

Wednesday July 29, 2020 6:44 am PDT by
Mac OS 8 is now available as an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux, reports The Verge. Slack developer Felix Rieseberg has transformed Mac OS 8 into a single downloadable app for modern macOS, Windows, and Linux devices. Having previously transformed Windows 95 into an app in 2018, Rieseberg turned his attention to transforming an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single...
Read Full Article160 comments

Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
An updated MacBook Air could be coming in the not too distant future, according to certifications for a new MacBook Air battery recently filed in China and Denmark. A 49.9Wh battery with a capacity of 4380mAh was spotted by a MySmartPrice contributor in certification filings with UL Demko and the China Certification Corporation, regulatory bodies that must approve and test new hardware used by ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
Read Full Article121 comments