Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time.



This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the first Apple Silicon-based Mac.

Read on below for all of the details on next Tuesday's event and more!



Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Apple on Tuesday announced that it will be holding a digital-only media event on Tuesday, September 15, with the event being streamed from the company's Apple Park headquarters.



While September is the traditional time for Apple's iPhone event, reliable sources are indicating that we will NOT be seeing the introduction of the iPhone 12 lineup at next week's event. Instead, the event with a tagline of "Time Flies" will be largely focused on new Apple Watch and iPad models. Check out our complete look at what we expect to see at the event for more details.

Apple's event page includes an animated augmented reality logo that you can place in the real world, while just ahead of the event announcement Twitter debuted a custom hashflag Apple icon for those using the #appleevent hashtag.



DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

If the iPhone 12 isn't coming at next week's event, when can we expect it? Apple has said the new iPhones will be launching "a few weeks later" than usual, so another event in early October seems likely.



But even then, word is that the four new iPhone 12 models will see a staggered launch due to supply constraints. Most reports have suggested the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models would launch first, with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models coming a bit later, but a new report claims that it will be the two 6.1-inch models (one regular and one Pro) launching first.

Regardless of the exact timing, carriers are starting to ramp up preparations for the launch, and Apple is said to be starting mass production on the new models later this month.

One of the key features of the iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G support, but not all models will have the same types of 5G support, so check out our guide to mmWave vs. Sub-6GHz 5G to learn about the differences.



Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Yes, the war between Apple and Epic Games continues to rage, with Epic last weekend asking a court to force Apple to reinstate Epic's developer account and put Fortnite back on the App Store. Epic says it is "likely to suffer irreparable harm" if Fortnite is kept off of the App Store.



For its part, Apple says that the situation is of Epic's own making, and Apple has filed a countersuit for breach of contract damages. Apple says Epic engaged in "willful, brazen, and unlawful conduct" in what amounts to "nothing more than a basic disagreement over money."

That obviously didn't sit well with Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, who shared a Twitter thread arguing that Apple has "lost sight of the tech industry's founding principles" and that the rights of users and creators are the foundation of Epic's actions and lawsuit.



A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Apple has said that its first Macs using Apple-designed processors will launch before the end of the year, and a new report claims that an A14X chip destined for both the first Apple Silicon Mac and an updated iPad Pro will be entering production in the fourth quarter of this year.



A previous rumor claimed that the first Apple Silicon Mac will be a revived 12-inch MacBook sporting battery life of 15-20 hours and based on TSMC's latest 5-nanometer chip process for maximum efficiency.



Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Apple is famous for disguising its prototype devices to make it more difficult to identify them, and some new photos reveal the lengths Apple went to in hiding the Apple Watch before its debut.



The photos reveal the Apple Watch hidden inside a protective case that resembles an iPod nano, which is fitting considering that in the days before the Apple Watch, some iPod nano owners took to wearing their devices as wristwatches using third-party cases.



