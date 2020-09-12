Guides
Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

by

It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time.


This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the first Apple Silicon-based Mac.

Read on below for all of the details on next Tuesday's event and more!

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Apple on Tuesday announced that it will be holding a digital-only media event on Tuesday, September 15, with the event being streamed from the company's Apple Park headquarters.


While September is the traditional time for Apple's iPhone event, reliable sources are indicating that we will NOT be seeing the introduction of the iPhone 12 lineup at next week's event. Instead, the event with a tagline of "Time Flies" will be largely focused on new Apple Watch and iPad models. Check out our complete look at what we expect to see at the event for more details.

Apple's event page includes an animated augmented reality logo that you can place in the real world, while just ahead of the event announcement Twitter debuted a custom hashflag Apple icon for those using the #appleevent hashtag.

DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

If the iPhone 12 isn't coming at next week's event, when can we expect it? Apple has said the new iPhones will be launching "a few weeks later" than usual, so another event in early October seems likely.


But even then, word is that the four new iPhone 12 models will see a staggered launch due to supply constraints. Most reports have suggested the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models would launch first, with the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models coming a bit later, but a new report claims that it will be the two 6.1-inch models (one regular and one Pro) launching first.

Regardless of the exact timing, carriers are starting to ramp up preparations for the launch, and Apple is said to be starting mass production on the new models later this month.

One of the key features of the iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G support, but not all models will have the same types of 5G support, so check out our guide to mmWave vs. Sub-6GHz 5G to learn about the differences.

Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Yes, the war between Apple and Epic Games continues to rage, with Epic last weekend asking a court to force Apple to reinstate Epic's developer account and put Fortnite back on the App Store. Epic says it is "likely to suffer irreparable harm" if Fortnite is kept off of the App Store.


For its part, Apple says that the situation is of Epic's own making, and Apple has filed a countersuit for breach of contract damages. Apple says Epic engaged in "willful, brazen, and unlawful conduct" in what amounts to "nothing more than a basic disagreement over money."

That obviously didn't sit well with Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, who shared a Twitter thread arguing that Apple has "lost sight of the tech industry's founding principles" and that the rights of users and creators are the foundation of Epic's actions and lawsuit.

A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Apple has said that its first Macs using Apple-designed processors will launch before the end of the year, and a new report claims that an A14X chip destined for both the first Apple Silicon Mac and an updated iPad Pro will be entering production in the fourth quarter of this year.


A previous rumor claimed that the first Apple Silicon Mac will be a revived 12-inch MacBook sporting battery life of 15-20 hours and based on TSMC's latest 5-nanometer chip process for maximum efficiency.

Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Apple is famous for disguising its prototype devices to make it more difficult to identify them, and some new photos reveal the lengths Apple went to in hiding the Apple Watch before its debut.


The photos reveal the Apple Watch hidden inside a protective case that resembles an iPod nano, which is fitting considering that in the days before the Apple Watch, some iPod nano owners took to wearing their devices as wristwatches using third-party cases.

Apple Designs Custom Face Mask for Corporate and Retail Employees [Updated]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's design team has created a new kind of protective mask that's being distributed to retail and corporate employees, reports Bloomberg. The mask is called the Apple Face Mask and it was developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the mask design, which can be seen up above. The Apple ...
Read Full Article245 comments

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article164 comments

Carriers Preparing for Launch of iPhone 12 Models With 5G Support

Wednesday September 9, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
With the launch of so-called iPhone 12 models inching closer, mobile carriers are in the process of preparing marketing materials for the devices, as evidenced by a placeholder email shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass today. As widely rumored, the email indicates that iPhone 12 models will support faster 5G cellular networks. The email also suggests that pre-orders will end on Tuesday,...
Read Full Article99 comments

iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed, but its extent and the exact release date is as yet unknown. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have...
Read Full Article

A14X Chip for First Apple Silicon Mac and New iPad Pro to Enter Mass Production in Fourth Quarter

Wednesday September 9, 2020 1:51 am PDT by
Apple's 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is destined for the first Apple Silicon Mac and the next-generation iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, reports DigiTimes. Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to ...
Read Full Article253 comments

Apple Releases Eighth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the eighth betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the seventh betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a redesigned Home...
Read Full Article107 comments

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be...
Read Full Article222 comments

Apple's September 15 Event Said to Be Focused on iPad and Apple Watch, Not iPhones

Tuesday September 8, 2020 8:55 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an event that's set to be held on September 15, and since Apple holds an iPhone-focused event every fall one might assume that the upcoming event will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 lineup, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that's not the case. According to Gurman, Apple will not announce the iPhone until October, which means the September event could...
Read Full Article191 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 Listed as Keyword in Apple's YouTube Event Video

Tuesday September 8, 2020 11:09 am PDT by
Apple this morning announced an upcoming September 15 event, and shared a YouTube placeholder video for the livestream that will be available on that date. Metadata for the YouTube video includes several keywords as noted by Guilherme Rambo, and one notable inclusion is a mention of the "Series 6," which is an Apple Watch that does not yet exist. Bloomberg earlier today said that the...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.6.1 Following Release of iOS 13.7

Wednesday September 9, 2020 1:24 am PDT by
Following the release of iOS 13.7 on September 1, Apple has stopped signing 13.6.1, which means downgrading to that version is no longer possible. iOS 13.7 was a major update that rolled out a new Exposure Notifications System that doesn't require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases...
Read Full Article10 comments