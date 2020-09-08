Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Accuses Epic Games of 'Willful, Brazen, and Unlawful Conduct' in Countersuit Asking for Breach of Contract Damages

by

As Apple and Epic Games prepare for a hearing on a preliminary injunction to decide whether Fortnite will be allowed back on the App Store as the legal battle between the two companies plays out, Apple has filed a countersuit against Epic requesting damages for breach of contract.


In a court filing today, Apple says that Epic's lawsuit is "nothing more than a basic disagreement over money," highlighting the revenue that Epic Games has earned through the Fortnite iOS app and Apple's developer tools.

Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the ‌App Store‌. Epic's demands for special treatment and cries of "retaliation" cannot be reconciled with its flagrant breach of contract and its own business practices, as it rakes in billions by taking commissions on game developers' sales and charging consumers up to $99.99 for bundles of "V-Bucks."

For years, Epic took advantage of everything the ‌App Store‌ had to offer. It availed itself of the tools, technology, software, marketing opportunities, and customer reach that Apple provided so that it could bring games like Infinity Blade and Fortnite to Apple customers all over the world. It enjoyed the tremendous resources that Apple pours into its ‌App Store‌ to constantly innovate and create new opportunities for developers and experiences for customers, as well as to review and approve every app, keeping the ‌App Store‌ safe and secure for customers and developers alike.

Epic, says Apple, has used more than 400 of Apple's APIs and frameworks, five versions of the Apple SDK, has had its apps reviewed more than 200 times, and has pushed more than 140 updates to Apple customers. Apple says that it also provided advertising each time Epic released a new season for Fortnite, offering "free promotion and favorable tweets" to more than 500 million end users.

Apple goes on to explain the current Epic vs. Apple situation, and how Epic blindsided Apple with a "hotfix" to add the direct payment option and then the ensuing legal assault after Fortnite was pulled from the ‌App Store‌.

Apple says that Epic's "willful, brazen, and unlawful conduct" can't be left unchecked, asking the court for damages and an order that prevents Epic from furthering its unfair business practices.

Neither Mr. Sweeney's self-righteous (and self-interested) demands nor the scale of Epic's business can justify Epic's deliberate contractual breaches, its tortious conduct, or its unfair business practices. This court should hold Epic to its contractual promises, award Apple compensatory and punitive damages, and enjoin Epic from engaging in further unfair business practices.

Apple also has a point-by-point rebuttal for all of Epic's claims, denying all allegations in the complaint. The full court filing is embedded below, and for a court document, it offers an interesting and comprehensive look into Apple's perspective on the whole Epic situation.

Apple Counterclaims Against... by MacRumors


Epic over the weekend filed its documentation for the preliminary injunction, claiming that it challenged Apple because "it was the right thing to do" and that it was "better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm."

Epic has claimed that it will "suffer irreparable harm" if Fortnite is not allowed back in the ‌App Store‌, but at the same time, Epic Games has refused to remove the direct payment option that's in violation of Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies. Epic wants the court to rule in its favor, allowing the app to stay in the store with the direct payment option that defies the rules, but that did not happen during the hearing for a temporary restraining order, and it's not clear if the court will rule differently after hearing new arguments from both Apple and Epic Games.

The preliminary injunction hearing is set to take place on Monday, September 28.

Tags: Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
WiseAJ
41 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Epic backlash against Epic. They really wanted to bite the hand that fed them, (several times too).
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
36 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Epic playing Fortnite while Apple is playing Counter-Strike
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tRYSIS3
43 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Shouldn't have bitten more than they can chew
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
_Refurbished_
42 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
They should just settle this in Fortnite. Tim, Phil, and Craig vs. Sweeney. Just Sweeney. Winner gets a chicken dinner at KFC.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Baymowe335
12 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Apple will crush Epic, epically.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
39 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Wow, this official statement sounds like any rant in macrumor's comment section.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8 [Updated]

Sunday September 6, 2020 10:36 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available....
Read Full Article342 comments

Top Stories: Late October Apple Event?, iPhone 12 Pro in Dark Blue, 12-Inch MacBook With A14X Chip

Saturday September 5, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Normally we'd be zeroed in on Apple's annual iPhone event at this time, but with things still up in the air this year, rumors are flying fast and furious about what new products will be launching and when we'll see them. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It certainly looks like Apple has a long list of products that could launch before the end of the year, so check...
Read Full Article43 comments

DigiTimes: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to Launch First

Monday September 7, 2020 3:16 am PDT by
Apple is set to debut four new OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes before the year is out. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4-inch device and the other 6.1-inch model will be more affordable lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras. Owing to development and production delays, Apple is rumored...
Read Full Article133 comments

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Read Full Article227 comments

Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Friday September 4, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Images of what appears to be an original Apple Watch prototype in its security case have been shared online by Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. The photos show a prototype stainless steel Apple Watch concealed within a silicone security case, marked with a redacted serial number. Apple usually transports its prototype and testing units in thick protective cases that are intended to mislead and...
Read Full Article17 comments

Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

Saturday September 5, 2020 2:41 pm PDT by
Just a week after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the App Store and restore access to its developer account. In the filing, Epic Games says it was willing to challenge Apple "because it was the right thing to do" and "it was better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm."...
Read Full Article595 comments

Apple Loses $2 Trillion Status Following Largest One-Day Loss in Market Value of Any Company Ever

Friday September 4, 2020 8:05 am PDT by
Following several months of explosive growth, Apple's stock came crashing down on Thursday, dropping around eight percent in a single day. It was the worst day of trading for technology stocks as a whole since March. Apple's market capitalization slid over $180 billion as a result of the sell-off, marking the largest one-day loss in value for any company ever, according to Barron's. The...
Read Full Article163 comments

Supply Chain Prepares for New Apple Watch Models and Third-Generation AirPods

Friday September 4, 2020 9:09 am PDT by
Apple supplier ASE Technology is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models based on its system-in-package technology, and it will also incorporate the technology into third-generation AirPods, according to DigiTimes. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a...
Read Full Article49 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Thursday September 3, 2020 11:37 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software. As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We've listed what's new in the...
Read Full Article112 comments

Labor Day Deals: Save on HomePod, Beats Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Apple Accessories, and More

Friday September 4, 2020 7:58 am PDT by
As we head into the long weekend ending with Labor Day on Monday, a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple fans, including discounts on the Bluetooth speakers, charging accessories, HomeKit devices, and more. Most of the...
Read Full Article3 comments