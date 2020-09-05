Guides
Epic Games Asks Court to Allow Fortnite Back on the App Store

by

Just a week after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account, Epic has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the App Store and restore access to its developer account.


In the filing, Epic Games says it was willing to challenge Apple "because it was the right thing to do" and "it was better positioned than many other companies to weather the storm." Epic describes Apple as a "monopolist" who maintains its dominant position by "explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry" to both app distribution and in-app payment processing markets.

Epic mentions that it's "likely to suffer irreparable harm" if Fortnite is not made available on the ‌App Store‌ and that "the balance of harms tips strongly in Epic’s favor," citing that daily iOS active users have already declined by over 60% since the app's initial removal from the ‌App Store‌.

Fortnite introduced a direct payment option in mid-August that skirted Apple's in-app purchase system by allowing payments directly to Epic Games. Apple shortly after pulled the app from the ‌App Store for disregarding ‌App Store‌ policies‌, which has lead to a lawsuit from Epic and a quickly escalating legal fight between the two companies.

Epic has refused to back down from the direct purchase option added to Fortnite, and Apple won't allow the app in the ‌‌App Store‌‌ while the direct payment option remains. Apple told Epic that it's ready to "welcome Fortnite back onto iOS" if Epic removes the direct payment option and returned to the status quo while the legal battle plays out in court, but Epic has refused.

The preliminary injunction was filed on Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and the hearing will take place on September 28.

Psych 101: the more you whine, the more people dislike you.

The more I hear about Epic, the more I start to hate them.
Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Read Full Article178 comments

Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
Read Full Article99 comments

Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Thursday September 3, 2020 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. AirTags are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various...
Read Full Article207 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Thursday September 3, 2020 11:37 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software. As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We've listed what's new in the...
Read Full Article110 comments

Proven Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Models Won't Be Announced in September

Wednesday September 2, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
While new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so there is a good chance that Apple's fall product announcements will deviate from the norm at least slightly. At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of...
Read Full Article133 comments

iOS 13.7 Now Available With Support for Exposure Notifications Express

Tuesday September 1, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 13.7, a major update that comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6. iOS 13.7 is an update that's being introduced to roll out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. The iOS 13.7 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, ...
Read Full Article114 comments

Intel Announces 11th-Generation Tiger Lake Chips as Apple Plans Transition to Arm-Based Apple Silicon

Wednesday September 2, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Intel today announced the launch of its new 11th-generation Tiger Lake chips that are designed for use in laptops. The new chips included integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and WiFi 6 support. Intel is calling the Tiger Lake chips, which are built on a 10-nanometer "SuperFin" process, the world's best processor for thin and light laptops. Tiger Lake chips offer...
Read Full Article305 comments

Only High-End 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Get mmWave 5G

Thursday September 3, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple is set to introduce 5G technology in its 2020 iPhone lineup, but there are two kinds of 5G -- mmWave, which is the fastest, and sub-6GHz, which is slower but more widespread -- and there is mixed information on the spectrums the 2020 iPhones will support. The fastest mmWave 5G could be limited to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro lineup, and a new report from Fast Company suggests that mmWave...
Read Full Article213 comments

Apple Releases Seventh Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Thursday September 3, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, a little over one week after seeding the sixth betas and over two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a...
Read Full Article57 comments

Images of Apple Watch Prototype in iPod Nano-Style Security Case Shared Online

Friday September 4, 2020 7:12 am PDT by
Images of what appears to be an original Apple Watch prototype in its security case have been shared online by Twitter user @AppleDemoYT. The photos show a prototype stainless steel Apple Watch concealed within a silicone security case, marked with a redacted serial number. Apple usually transports its prototype and testing units in thick protective cases that are intended to mislead and...
Read Full Article17 comments