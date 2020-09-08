Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Custom Apple Logo Through September 28

by

With rumors suggesting that Apple may announce the date of its fall product event at some point this week, the #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has now been customized with a blue Apple logo, fueling even more speculation.


According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the Apple logo was added to the hashtag earlier today and will be active through Monday, September 28. While nothing is for certain, this expiration date could suggest that Apple plans to host its fall event at some point in September, rather than in the second half of October as previously rumored.

Twitter allows brands to add custom emojis next to hashtags as a marketing strategy. According to Agency Creative, these "hashflags" can cost upwards of one million dollars, and they're commonly seen for large events like the Super Bowl or holidays. The file name for Apple's hashflag is AppleEvent2020.png.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently suggested that Apple will soon announce a virtual iPhone and Apple Watch event that would take place later in September. This contradicts information shared by leaker Jon Prosser, who claimed that new Apple Watch and iPad Air models would be announced via press release today.

Avatar
azdolan
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Looks like Prosser was wrong, again.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
27 minutes ago at 06:35 am


Maybe Prosser's source meant there will be a press release giving the date of the event today instead

No he specially said new Apple Watch and new iPads.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
30 minutes ago at 06:31 am
Just take my money Apple!

Jon Pro... was wrong. No products today guys.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GadgetBen
29 minutes ago at 06:33 am
So we are starting a new thread then for the Prosser bashing? ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Ds6778
26 minutes ago at 06:35 am


Maybe Prosser's source meant there will be a press release giving the date of the event today instead

Yeah, no. He was very adamant that new hardware was coming today....No confusion there.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bobmans
26 minutes ago at 06:35 am
I guess that basically confirms a September event considering the hashtag emoji will only be active until September 28.
I'm hoping for an event the 22nd with an announcement later today.

Also, can we stop posting articles about Jon Prossers "leaks" now? He clearly just makes stuff up as he goes, Apple doesn't just shift around their schedule around like this. Stuff like this is usually planned weeks or even months in advance.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

