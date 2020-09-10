Guides
Apple Has 'Lost Sight of the Tech Industry's Founding Principles,' Says Epic Games CEO

by

Following Apple's countersuit on Tuesday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has now responded to Apple's new request for damages for breach of contract.

Sweeney says that Apple's claim that the legal dispute is "nothing more than a basic disagreement over money" is an indication that it has "lost sight of the tech industry's founding principles," although he does not explicitly state what these founding principles are. He also assumes that Apple is "posturing for the court."

Sweeney went on to refer to Epic's "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" commercial, explaining that it was intended to show that Apple was now the "all-powerful corporation dictating the terms of users' access to their devices," displacing IBM, and that it is "using that position to exert control and extract money."

He then reiterated some of the rationale behind why Epic Games began the campaign against Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies, stating that "creators have rights." Sweeney concluded by strongly disputing that the entire disagreement was about money, instead saying it is a more fundamental fight for change.

Epic Games' developer account has now been terminated, and the company has filed for a preliminary injunction that would both allow Fortnite back on the ‌App Store‌ and restore access to its developer account. At the same time, Epic Games has refused to remove the direct payment option that is in direct violation of Apple's ‌‌App Store‌‌ policies‌. The preliminary injunction hearing will take place at the end of this month.

Avatar
Anson_431
13 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Epic: We are fighting for change!

Also Epic: *Remains silent towards that same 30% charge on consoles*

oops lol
Avatar
I7guy
13 minutes ago at 07:47 am
I think Epic should look in the mirror and see who is "losing sight and of what."

And sure Apple should let them back into the app store and restore their account...after they remove the theft of revenue from the app and apologize...
Avatar
t76turbo
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Epic is a spoiled brat..... Glad I dont play fortnite anymore.
Avatar
fokmik
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am
When you cant say anything constructive and logical , you start a fight, and bashing like a child
Its clear Epic CEO is mad/angry....its a MAAAD WORLD THERE AT EPIC
Avatar
ruka.snow
13 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Epic are going to fight until they can expand their toxic game store to iOS. Probably poach as many games as they can from the AppStore with exclusive deals and leave those that bought them or preordered high and dry once again as they have done with many games on Steam. Anno 1802 being one of them.
Avatar
Kleber20
12 minutes ago at 07:48 am
I would love to get paid just by tweeting angry things at Apple just like this guy :D
