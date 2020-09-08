Apple Announces Digital-Only Event Set to Be Held September 15

Apple today announced on its events page that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.



As with WWDC, Apple's fall event appears to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis. The format is likely to be similar to WWDC, with Apple providing pre-taped segments for each new product that's expected to be announced.

Apple hasn't released many products in 2020 due to the pandemic, so there's a lot on the horizon. The event will likely focus on the iPhone, and this year, we're expecting four iPhones in three sizes. The iPhone 12, which will be the more affordable ‌iPhone‌ model available, will come in 5.4 and 6.1-inch size options. The 5.4-inch model will be the smallest ‌iPhone‌ that Apple has released in years.



The ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, the higher-end flagship ‌iPhone‌ models, will come in 6.1 and 6.7-inch size options. The 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be the largest ‌iPhone‌ that Apple has ever released. All of the iPhones will feature edge to edge displays and Face ID functionality with TrueDepth cameras.



Apple's 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup will support 5G and the iPhones will feature a new iPad Pro-style design that does away with the rounded edges that have been used since the ‌iPhone‌ 6 in favor of more squared edges like the iPad Pro or the ‌iPhone‌ 4.



New camera tech is expected, with the high-end iPhones expected to gain LiDAR Scanners similar to the ‌iPad Pro‌, and 120Hz displays are a possibility. All of the new iPhones will use faster A14 chips, and because 5G is expensive, Apple may do away with the power adapter and earbuds that normally come along with an ‌iPhone‌, instead offering these separately.



Apple's iPhones are delayed this year and won't be shipping out to customers in September. Apple has confirmed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will launch a few weeks later than usual, suggesting an October debut.

Along with new iPhones, we're also expecting the Apple Watch Series 6, which is expected to look similar to the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5. It may have new health tracking capabilities, though, as blood oxygen level detection has been rumored.



Apple is also working on new iPads, and the event could perhaps see the unveiling of the rumored 11-inch ‌iPad‌ Air that's supposed to feature an all-screen display with Touch ID either built into the power button or under the display. There may also be a new low-cost ‌iPad‌ in the works with a larger form factor.



We're expecting the first Arm-based Macs this year, which could come in the form of a refreshed MacBook Air and a redesigned 23 or 24-inch iMac, but Apple is likely to save those for a later unveiling rather than introducing them with new iPhones.



Other wild card products we could see include the rumored over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, AirTags, a wireless charging mat of some kind, and a smaller, low-cost HomePod. For more on the products that Apple has in the works, make sure to check out our upcoming products guide.



Apple plans to stream the fall ‌iPhone‌ event live on its website and on the Apple TV when it kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage both on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.