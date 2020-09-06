Guides
Prosser: iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 Press Release Planned for September 8

by

Apple is reportedly planning a press release for this Tuesday to announce new iPad and Apple Watch models, according to prolific leaker Jon Prosser.

Prosser explains that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, but notes that it is not "locked in" until the day itself. Prosser has also said that he will offer an update if and when one is available.

Prosser has previously said that new ‌Apple Watch‌ and ‌iPad‌ models would arrive via press release in the week of September 7. This alleged Tuesday press release would seem to be for those products.

Although new ‌Apple Watch‌ models would likely be the expected Series 6, Prosser did not state which ‌iPad‌ would be arriving. In recent months there has been some conflation about leaks regarding the low-cost ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad‌ Air 4. It has also been suggested that updated iPad Pro models may arrive this month, so it is difficult to know exactly which ‌iPad‌ models are expected.

The release of multiple Apple products appears to be imminent. At the end of last month, Apple registered eight Apple Watches and seven iPads in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filings, and various leaks such as an alleged instruction manual and design schematics have come to light. Similar EEC filings have preceded the launch of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌, ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, ‌iPhone‌, Mac, ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌, and AirPods models.

The EEC filings effectively confirm that new Apple Watches and at least two different models of ‌iPad‌ will be released very soon, so Prosser's claim that a Tuesday press release will see announcements of these products is not unfounded. Prosser has also correctly predicted some of Apple's launch plans in the past.

Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
5 minutes ago at 10:41 am
A press release by Apple is not locked in? That means he is throwing crap at the wall and giving himself an out when it doesn’t happen.
Avatar
HeavenDynamic
3 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Most models of the Series 5 are now out of stock on the Apple Store...
Can't wait for Tuesday!
Avatar
mnsportsgeek
3 minutes ago at 10:43 am


A press release by Apple is not locked in? That means he is throwing crap at the wall and giving himself an out when it doesn’t happen.

He has a pretty good track record for someone who throws crap at the wall.
