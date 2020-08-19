iPad Air 4 Said to Launch in March 2021 With A14 Processor, iPad Pro Update Possibly Next Month

Apple will launch the iPad Air 4 in March 2021 with an A14 processor, according to Chinese site MyDrivers.

According to "foreign sources," the report corroborates previous rumors that Apple will bring the ‌iPad‌ Air 4 much closer to the current iPad Pro in terms of design and features. The ‌iPad‌ Air 4 will reportedly have a smart connector on its rear to support the new Magic Keyboard. It is also apparently set to transition from the Lightning Connector to USB-C, and feature four stereo speakers.

The report alleges that the ‌iPad‌ Air 4 will be equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and offer storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is possible that this speculated 11-inch screen size is in fact 10.8-inches, as reported by supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo. In either case, the ‌iPad‌ Air 4 looks to have a larger screen size and significantly reduced bezels.

Currently, each of these features are reserved for the ‌iPad Pro‌ only. The ‌iPad‌ Air fills the mid-market gap between the high-end ‌iPad Pro‌ and the entry-level ‌iPad‌, but the new device will supposedly begin at a higher starting price of $649, $150 more than the current ‌iPad‌ Air 3.

The report also claims that an updated ‌iPad Pro‌ could arrive as soon as next month, presumably alongside new iPhones at Apple's usual fall event. Rumors have however been mixed on when an updated ‌iPad Pro‌ sporting micro-LED technology may arrive, with the earliest projections claiming this fall, and the latest claiming the first half of 2021.