iPad Air 4 Said to Launch in March 2021 With A14 Processor, iPad Pro Update Possibly Next Month
Apple will launch the iPad Air 4 in March 2021 with an A14 processor, according to Chinese site MyDrivers.
According to "foreign sources," the report corroborates previous rumors that Apple will bring the iPad Air 4 much closer to the current iPad Pro in terms of design and features. The iPad Air 4 will reportedly have a smart connector on its rear to support the new Magic Keyboard. It is also apparently set to transition from the Lightning Connector to USB-C, and feature four stereo speakers.
The report alleges that the iPad Air 4 will be equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and offer storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is possible that this speculated 11-inch screen size is in fact 10.8-inches, as reported by supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo. In either case, the iPad Air 4 looks to have a larger screen size and significantly reduced bezels.
Currently, each of these features are reserved for the iPad Pro only. The iPad Air fills the mid-market gap between the high-end iPad Pro and the entry-level iPad, but the new device will supposedly begin at a higher starting price of $649, $150 more than the current iPad Air 3.
The report also claims that an updated iPad Pro could arrive as soon as next month, presumably alongside new iPhones at Apple's usual fall event. Rumors have however been mixed on when an updated iPad Pro sporting micro-LED technology may arrive, with the earliest projections claiming this fall, and the latest claiming the first half of 2021.
I wont buy a new iPad Pro , if macOS Big Sur comes to the iPad Pros and the 2018 model wont be supported.
Kind of worried that Apple's move earlier this year might be an indication for that. ("oh crap. 4GB isnt enough. all models need 6GB at least")
Also: Lets be honest. The iPad Pro doesnt live up to its name. We are still waiting for the "Pro" experience.
Big Sur is not coming to any ipads.
I hope my iPad Pro 2018 Model wont be obsolete soon.
Because (1) apple said so; (2) they are not at all merging the OSes; (3) NO ipads have enough memory to support that; (4) there have been zero rumors to that effect; (5) the code base, which all developers can see, has zero indications of anything like that.
How can you be so sure? Apple said so during the keynote but it does look like they are merging the OSes.