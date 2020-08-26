Apple Registers Unreleased Apple Watches and iPads in Eurasian Database

Apple has registered eight Apple Watches and seven iPads in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filings discovered by Consomac.

The Apple Watch filings follow previous model identifiers, with the A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 likely being cellular models, and the A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352 being GPS-only models. These likely encompass the upcoming ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6. ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6 parts were spotted in database filings earlier this month, and the new models are expected to feature blood oxygen monitoring.

The unannounced iPads use the previously unknown model identifiers A2270, A2316, A2072, A2324, A2325, A2428, and A2429. As the iPad model identifiers are split between two separate filings with different numbers of identifiers in each, two different iPads may be soon to release.

It is unlikely that the split is the result of filing the same ‌iPad‌'s cellular and WiFi-only models separately, as is the case with the ‌Apple Watch‌ filings. The two iPads may be updated iPad Pro models and redesigned iPad Air models, both of which have been rumored to arrive next month.

Similar EEC filings have preceded the launch of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple ‌‌iPad‌‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌iPhone‌, Mac, ‌Apple Watch‌, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Earlier this month leaker Jon Prosser suggested that new ‌Apple Watch‌ and ‌iPad‌ models will launch in September, with the iPhone 12 event set to take place later in October. The filings effectively confirm that the release of new ‌iPad‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ models is imminent.