Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Apple plans to announce a refreshed version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.



The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature faster processor options and a more reliable Magic Keyboard with scissor switch keys.