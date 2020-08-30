Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Alleged 10.8-Inch iPad Design Schematics Emerge

by

Alleged design schematics for an updated iPad with a 10.8-inch display have been shared by 91Mobiles.

The schematics reportedly show an ‌iPad‌ with a 10.8-inch display. This correlates with a previous report from supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which said that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ in the second half of 2020.

Although 91Mobiles claims that the schematics are for a low cost, eighth-generation ‌iPad‌, it is also possible that the device depicted is in fact an ‌iPad‌ Air 4.

Earlier this week, photos purportedly showed a leaked manual for the ‌iPad‌ Air 4, and the ‌iPad‌ from that leaked manual looks identical to the device in these schematics. Ming Chi-Kuo's report also did not specify if the 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ model will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌ or the 10.5-inch ‌iPad‌ Air, and it seems that leaks about both iPads may have been conflated.

The schematics suggest that the unreleased ‌iPad‌ is to have dual speakers, four microphones, and a USB-C port. The rear of the device shows a single camera with an LED flash and a magnetic smart connector. The placement of this smart connector bolsters previous rumors that the Magic Keyboard accessory will be supported by new ‌iPad‌ models.

91Mobiles claims that this ‌iPad‌ will have Face ID, but that seems unlikely given rumors of the ‌iPad‌ Air 4 having a Touch ID sensor on the power button instead of Face ID.

The images indicate that the device will look similar to the iPad Pro, with thinner bezels and squared-off edges. A four stereo-speaker setup and dual cameras would be reserved for the ‌iPad Pro‌. If this device is indeed the low-cost ‌iPad‌, the schematics would indicate that Apple is looking to consolidate design language across the ‌iPad‌ lineup. It is also possible that both the low-cost ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad‌ Air 4 will share the same design, hence the conflation of leaks, but differ in terms of internals.

The new ‌iPad‌ is rumored to launch as early as next month. Apple filed a lengthy list of unreleased ‌iPad‌ and Apple Watch models in a Eurasian database this week, signaling that new devices are on the horizon. According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple plans to introduce at least some new ‌iPad‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ models via a press release in September, followed by new iPhones at an event in October.

Related Roundups: iPad, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Neutral), iPad Air (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cmaier
11 minutes ago at 07:49 am
I honestly can no longer keep track of the differences between the three ipad lines.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
retta283
12 minutes ago at 07:48 am
I do think the next iPad Air will see a design like this. I think it's the logical next step for the lower-end iPads, just as happened with the iPhones. It's just a matter of when.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
varsity
11 minutes ago at 07:50 am
We’re now in the next phase of Apple where they make their devices slightly different so case & accessory companies can make more money. There’s not much of a point of this than increase sales and decrease case reusability and compatibility. This only increases waste and hurt the environment in my opinion.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Terminates Epic Games' Developer Account

Friday August 28, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by
Apple in mid-August said that it would terminate Epic Games' developer account if the Fortnite app continued to break the App Store rules, and today, Apple followed through with that threat and removed Epic's access to the Epic Games account. Fortnite has been unavailable for a few weeks, but other Epic Games titles like Battle Breakers and Infinity Blade Stickers were still in the App...
Read Full Article807 comments

Alleged iPad Air 4 Manual Depicts All-Screen Display With Touch ID Built into Power Button

Thursday August 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Photos of an alleged leaked manual for an unreleased iPad Air have emerged on social media this morning suggesting Apple's next middle-tier iPad option could feature an all-screen display in lieu of a Home button, with Touch ID integrated into the Power button instead. Originating from Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and shared on Twitter by leaker DuanRui, the photos depict a...
Read Full Article187 comments

Apple Employees Who Completed This Year's 'Close Your Rings' Challenge Receive Shirt and Congratulatory Card

Thursday August 27, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by
Apple each year hosts a company wide fitness challenge for its employees at corporate offices and retail stores around the world, tasking participants to close all three of their Apple Watch Activity Rings every day of the month. The challenge is normally held in February as part of Heart Month, but this year's challenge was delayed due to the ongoing public health crisis that had people...
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models With 10th-Generation Intel Processors

Friday August 28, 2020 11:54 am PDT by
Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro models with 10th-generation Intel processors for the first time, a few weeks after refurbished 8th-generation models became available. Apple's refurbished store currently has 2.0GHz quad-core Core i5 and 2.3GHz quad-core Core i7 configurations available in Space Gray or Silver in the United States and Canada, with prices ...
Read Full Article38 comments

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Powerbeats 2, Agrees to Pay $9.75 Million

Thursday August 27, 2020 6:05 pm PDT by
Apple has settled a class action lawsuit related to the Powerbeats 2 headphones, which was levied against the Cupertino company after some customers found that the Powerbeats 2, first released in 2015, had a defect that could cause them to stop working and fail to retain charge after "minimal usage." Plaintiffs alleged that Apple misrepresented the battery life of the Powerbeats 2, and that...
Read Full Article62 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $131.7 Million in Apple Stock

Tuesday August 25, 2020 4:18 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently awarded 560,000 shares of Apple stock for serving as Apple's CEO and for Apple's strong performance under his leadership. After receiving the award, Cook sold more than 265,000 of those shares at prices ranging from $493.50 to $500.11, netting him somewhere around $131.7 million, according to a filing published today by the SEC. The remaining 294,840 shares...
Read Full Article117 comments

Apple Ready to 'Welcome Fortnite Back Onto iOS' if Epic Removes Direct Purchase After Losing Restraining Order Ruling

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to terminate Epic Games' developer account on August 28, and is not planning to approve updates for the Fortnite game amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This is inconvenient for Epic Games because a new Fortnite season is starting on August 27, and iOS users will not be able to participate. Epic Games attempted to get a temporary restraining order...
Read Full Article428 comments

Rumors Persist About Apple Selling iPhone 12 Models Without a Charger or EarPods in the Box

Thursday August 27, 2020 9:04 am PDT by
Apple has decided to sell its upcoming iPhone 12 models without a few accessories such as a power adapter and wired EarPods, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, corroborating a widespread rumor. TrendForce notes that iPhone 12 models will be more expensive for Apple to manufacture due to 5G support, so removing these accessories from the box will be one way that the company...
Read Full Article294 comments

Epic Games Sends Emails to Fortnite Players Blaming Apple for New Season's Unavailability

Thursday August 27, 2020 10:47 pm PDT by
Epic Games this evening sent out emails to Fortnite users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to let them know that it will not be possible to play the newly released Marvel-themed season 4 content on their devices. In the email, Epic Games blames Apple's App Store fees for the unavailability of new content, even though Apple has said that if the direct payment option is removed and Fortnite obeys App...
Read Full Article389 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 6: Spatial Audio Settings, Maps Splash Screen and More

Tuesday August 25, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the features that are included in the software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get much smaller and less notable. The sixth beta has some minor tweaks and feature additions, but there are no real major changes in the update. We've listed all of what's new in ...
Read Full Article109 comments