iPhone Camera Lens Supplier Refutes Kuo Report on Quality Issues, Says Production Still Running Without Issues

Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple camera lens suppliers Genius Electronic Optical had discovered issues with cracking coatings on the wide-angle camera lens destined for the lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ models. Kuo noted that the issue was unlikely to have an impact on the iPhone 12 shipping schedule.



Genius Electronic Optical has since refuted the report, maintaining that its production is still running without issues and that demand from its clients remains normal, according to DigiTimes. In any case, Apple also has Largan Precision as a camera lens supplier for iPhone 12 models, so customers are unlikely to see any impact regardless.

Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌iPhone 12‌ models this year, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays and 5G connectivity. While new iPhones usually begin shipping in late September, Apple recently indicated that supply will be available "a few weeks later" this year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn commenced its seasonal hiring spree to assist with iPhone 12 production.

