Foxconn Reportedly Begins Seasonal Hiring Spree for iPhone 12 Production

Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn has begun its seasonal hiring spree to assist with iPhone 12 production, offering employees who recruit qualified applicants up to a 9,000 yuan bonus, according to Chinese media reports.



As usual, Foxconn needs as many hands on deck as possible at its factory in Zhengzhou, China to assist with mass production of the upcoming iPhones. Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌iPhone 12‌ models this year, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays and 5G connectivity.

While new iPhones usually begin shipping in late September, Apple recently indicated that supply will be available "a few weeks later" this year.

"In addition, as you know, last year, we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later," said Apple CFO Luca Maestri on the company's July 31 earnings call.

