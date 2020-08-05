Apple Inks Deal for Detective Show Produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Apple has given a straight to series order for a detective drama series executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Team Downey production company, reports Variety.



The show is based on co-producer Michael Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting," which follows a Canadian detective who reopens a decades-old cold case with the aim of winning a confession and becoming a hero.

The case spirals out of control when the detective launches an elaborate sting with playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the target of the investigation.

The Downeys, Amanda Burrell, and Michael Lista will executive produce, while Adam Perlman will write the series and serve as an executive producer. Downey may also have a supporting role in the series.

Downey's production company currently produces HBO Drama "Perry Mason" and is working on Netflix series "Sweet Tooth."