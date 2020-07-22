Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the second betas and a month after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote.


Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌iOS 14‌ introduces a redesigned Home Screen that supports widgets for the first time, plus ‌widgets‌ have been redesigned and can now be customized in three sizes through the new ‌widgets‌ gallery.


An App Library shows all of the apps installed on an iPhone in one place, both in an icon view and in an alphabetical list. With all of the apps in the App Library, app icons and ‌Home Screen‌ pages can be hidden for a cleaner look.


Incoming phone calls and FaceTime calls no longer take up the entire ‌iPhone‌/iPad display, and Siri requests have also been minimized so summoning ‌Siri‌ doesn't monopolize the screen. ‌Siri‌ is smarter in ‌iOS 14‌ and can send audio messages, and dictation can now run on device. A Picture in Picture mode allows users to watch videos or use ‌FaceTime‌ while using other apps.

App Clips lets users take advantage of some app features without needing to download a full app, useful for quick actions like purchasing a coffee, making a restaurant reservation, or renting a scooter, where downloading an entire app would be a hassle. App Clips can be scanned from QR codes, NFC tags, or Apple-designed App Clip Codes, plus they can be shared in Messages or accessed from Safari.

In the Messages app you can now pin important conversations, use @mentions in group chats, and take advantage of inline replies to keep multi-person conversations better organized. There are new Memoji options and group chats can be assigned icons with photos, emoji, or Memoji.


The Health app supports the Apple Watch's new Sleep Tracking feature and there's a Health Checklist for managing health settings, and in the Weather app, there's more info on precipitation and severe weather events.

Cycling directions are available in the Maps app with directions incorporating elevation, how busy a street is, and stairs, plus for those who own electric vehicles, there are options for routes with EV charging stops.

Digital Car Keys let an ‌iPhone‌ be used in lieu of a physical key, a feature that's coming soon to BMWs, and CarPlay now lets users set wallpapers.

A new translate app provides text and voice translations to and from 11 languages, and there are tons of new privacy protections. Developers need to get user permission before accessing devices on a local network, limiting access to photos, and providing apps with approximate locations instead of exact locations.


Safari has a Privacy Report that lets you know which websites have trackers, and there are new icons on the Home screen that let you know when an app is using a camera or microphone. Third-party browser and mail apps can be set as default for the first time, and Apple added new AirPods capabilities.

As for the ‌iPad‌, the Apple Pencil can now be used in any text field, with handwritten text converted automatically to typed text thanks to the new Scribble feature.

There are tons more features in ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌, so make sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup and our iPadOS 14 roundup for a full list of everything new. We also highlight all of the new feature tweaks and changes introduced with each beta iteration, and you can see the changes from beta 2 in our beta 2 tidbits article.

We'll be doing a separate article featuring the changes in beta 3 after we download the update and discover what's new.

iOS and ‌iPadOS 14‌ are available to registered developers and public beta testers at this time. Beta testing for ‌‌iOS 14‌‌ will last for several months, with the update set to be released in September 2020.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
WannaGoMac
23 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Macrumors any chance you could please stop with the same extremely long description of iOS 14 for each beta? Perhaps just include what fixes are in the beta with a link to your very good overview of iOS 14.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
40 minutes ago at 10:21 am
a bit premature again not showing uk.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
macduke
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Glad to see this. For some reason beta 2 seemed buggier than beta 1 for me. Still not bad for a beta.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Populus
38 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Does this mean no more iOS 13 updates?... because we should have seen iOS 13.6.1, or at least a beta, at this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
found it what I was hoping fro was Big Sur beta 3
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
aaronazizi
8 minutes ago at 10:52 am


AIM?

Really?

LMFOAOO I WAS LITERALLY THINKING THE SAME THING!!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Leaker Suggests New Apple Products Are 'Ready to Ship' Amid Rumors of Intel-Based iMac Refresh

Monday July 20, 2020 8:49 am PDT by
While it seems hard to believe, it has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes....
Read Full Article144 comments

Apple's 2020 5G iPhones to Support Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave, But That Might Change in 2021

Monday July 20, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will feature 5G support for the first time, and several rumors have suggested that the new iPhones coming this year are expected to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, which are two different 5G technologies that carriers are rolling out. mmWave, the fastest 5G technology, will be used in dense urban areas like major cities, while sub-6GHz networks will be...
Read Full Article47 comments

Apple Glasses Patent Suggests Any Surface Could Become a Virtual Touch Interface

Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
It's been increasingly clear that Apple has been working on an AR/VR Headset for the consumer market. Originally expected as early as 2020, the most recent rumors place its release in 2021 or 2022. But what's been less clear is the exact feature set a pair of AR/VR Apple Glasses will provide. Rumors have been scattered over the functionality with some internal debate about the direction of...
Read Full Article46 comments

Apple Card Now Appearing on Experian Credit Reports

Sunday July 19, 2020 10:15 pm PDT by
Apple Card users are reporting the credit card is now showing up on Experian credit file reports. Reporting of Apple Card information was previously limited to credit bureau TransUnion (via Reddit). Though not officially confirmed by Apple or Goldman Sachs, several Reddit users have noticed the creditor addition to their Experian credit reports. Some users, however, have not seen any credit...
Read Full Article38 comments

Apple's iPhone SE Sales a 'Bright Spot' in Q2 2020 Thanks to Android Switchers and Those Upgrading From iPhone 6s or Older

Monday July 20, 2020 12:01 pm PDT by
Apple's U.S. iPhone sales were down 23 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to new sales estimates shared today by Counterpoint Research. Though sales were down, the iPhone SE was seen as something of a "bright spot," selling above expectations. Overall U.S. smartphone sell-through was down 25 percent year over year in Q2 2020, but Apple and ...
Read Full Article94 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Stories: Apple Warns About MacBook Webcam Covers, iOS 13.6 Released, Apple Hacked on Twitter

Saturday July 18, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
While much of our attention has been focused on iOS 14 over the past weeks, Apple was finishing up some final updates for the iOS 13 series of releases, and this week delivered iOS 13.6 and associated updates for other platforms to the public. New iOS features include audio stories for Apple News+, support for digital car keys, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Monument Valley Developers Unveil New 'Alba: a Wildlife Adventure' Game Coming to iOS and macOS

Monday July 20, 2020 12:33 pm PDT by
Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care games for iPhones and iPads, today unveiled a new upcoming title, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure." Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature"...
Read Full Article21 comments

Trio of Friends Set Out to Recreate the macOS Big Sur Wallpaper

Tuesday July 21, 2020 3:00 am PDT by
Last year, YouTuber and photographer Andrew Levitt teamed up with his friends Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray to recreate all of Apple's default wallpapers included in macOS Catalina. Photo Credit: Jacob Phillips Following Apple's unveiling of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC conference in June, they again set out to recreate Apple's newest default wallpaper, with no preparation, within just one...
Read Full Article44 comments

Function101 Offering Alternative Apple TV Remote Control for $30

Tuesday July 21, 2020 6:53 am PDT by
Apple unveiled its ‌Siri‌ (or ‌Apple TV‌) Remote with touch surface in 2015 alongside the fourth-generation ‌Apple TV‌, and it's never been a particularly popular accessory. Last year we saw Swiss telco Salt launch an alternative remote control for the Apple TV 4K set-top boxes that it includes in its domestic broadband TV bundle, and yesterday AppleInsider surfaced another potential...
Read Full Article163 comments