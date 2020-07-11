Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple TV+ to Adapt Thriller 'Snow Blind' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

by

Apple has won the rights to make a film adaptation of BOOM! Studios' graphic novel "Snow Blind," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film was fiercely fought over in a competitive six-way bidding war, reports Deadline, but exact financials are unknown. Gustav Möller is set to direct and Patrick Ness to write.

The thriller graphic novel by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins tells the story of high school teen Teddy, as his life in a sleepy Alaskan suburb is turned upside-down when he posts a photo of his dad online, only to learn he and his family are in a Witness Protection Program. A man seeking revenge visits their town, followed soon after by pursuing FBI agents.

"Snow Blind" will be the third Apple Studios production. It is currently developing an adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Martin Scorsese. Last week, Apple Studios won the rights to "Emancipation," starring Will Smith. While Apple has heavily relied on commissioning third-party production houses for Apple TV+ to date, Apple Studios is the company's attempt to make entertainment in-house, bringing more creative control and reduced production costs in the long term.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Sizes Compared with iPhone SE, 7, 8, SE 2, X, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max [Update]

Tuesday July 7, 2020 6:49 pm PDT by
Apple is planning on launching the iPhone 12 this fall which is rumored to be coming in 3 different sizes: 5.4", 6.1" and 6.7". The middle size (6.1") matches up with the currently shipping iPhone 11, but the other two sizes will be entirely new. Over the weekend, there was some excitement about how well the new 5.4" iPhone 12 compares to the original iPhone SE. Those who have been hoping...
Read Full Article145 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 2: New Calendar Icon, Files Widget and More

Tuesday July 7, 2020 11:38 am PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features that are coming in the update. Below, we've rounded up all of the changes that we found in the second beta. - Calendar icon - There's a new Calendar app icon in iOS 14 beta 2, with the day of the week abbreviated rather than spelled out. - Clock icon - The clock...
Read Full Article113 comments

Apple Warns Against Closing MacBooks With a Cover Over the Camera

Friday July 10, 2020 11:12 am PDT by
Apple this month published a support document that warns customers against closing their Mac notebooks with a cover over the camera as it can lead to display damage. Image via Reddit Apple says that the clearance between the display and the keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances, which can be problematic. Covering the camera can also cause issues with automatic brightness and True Tone....
Read Full Article275 comments

Analyst Believes iPhone 12 Pricing Will Start $50 Higher Even Without EarPods or Charger in Box

Wednesday July 8, 2020 9:35 am PDT by
Despite multiple reports indicating that Apple will not include EarPods or a wall charger with iPhone 12 models this year, one analyst believes that pricing will still increase slightly compared to the iPhone 11 lineup. In a research note provided to MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu forecasted that iPhone 12 pricing will start at $749 for a new 5.4-inch model, an increase of $50 over the base...
Read Full Article284 comments

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday July 9, 2020 10:14 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after first providing the updates to developers after the WWDC keynote and a day after seeding the second developer betas. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ 14 updates over the air after installing ...
Read Full Article203 comments

14-Inch MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Enter Production in 2021

Wednesday July 8, 2020 7:51 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin competing to win manufacturing orders for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro have surfaced since Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a new 16-inch model last year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that...
Read Full Article96 comments

Leaker: 'iPhone 12 Pro' to Come With 6GB of RAM

Friday July 10, 2020 1:59 am PDT by
Later this year, Apple is expected to release four OLED iPhones in three display sizes, including 5.4, 6.7, and two 6.1-inch models. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices, and now leaker @L0vetodream has corroborated previous rumors about the internal specs of Apple's upcoming lineup. Rumors suggest Apple will use 5-nanometer A14 chips in its...
Read Full Article63 comments

Developer's Visual Comparison of macOS Catalina and Big Sur Offers Closer Look at Apple's UI Redesign for Macs

Tuesday July 7, 2020 4:00 am PDT by
macOS 11 Big Sur is the next major release of Apple's operating system for Mac, and following its preview at WWDC, one of the biggest discussions has revolved around the all-new user interface redesign. Developers are still learning what the impact the new UI will have on their apps, and with that in mind, app designer Andrew Denty has compiled an extensive visual comparison of the user...
Read Full Article162 comments

Apple's Arm-Based Macs With Apple Silicon Chips Will Support Thunderbolt

Wednesday July 8, 2020 3:14 pm PDT by
Apple is working on Macs that use its custom Apple-designed Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel chips, but Apple has committed to continuing to support Thunderbolt, reports The Verge. In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that Apple's upcoming machines will offer support for Intel's Thunderbolt USB-C standard. "Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop...
Read Full Article221 comments

Kuo: Apple Silicon Macs to Include 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air This Year, 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models Next Year

Friday July 10, 2020 2:58 am PDT by
At last month's WWDC, Apple officially announced that its Mac computers will be transitioned from Intel x86 to homegrown Apple Silicon chips. Apple said it plans to deliver the first Apple Silicon Mac by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a form factor similar to the current 13.3-inch...
Read Full Article167 comments