Apple TV+ to Adapt Thriller 'Snow Blind' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Apple has won the rights to make a film adaptation of BOOM! Studios' graphic novel "Snow Blind," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film was fiercely fought over in a competitive six-way bidding war, reports Deadline, but exact financials are unknown. Gustav Möller is set to direct and Patrick Ness to write.

The thriller graphic novel by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins tells the story of high school teen Teddy, as his life in a sleepy Alaskan suburb is turned upside-down when he posts a photo of his dad online, only to learn he and his family are in a Witness Protection Program. A man seeking revenge visits their town, followed soon after by pursuing FBI agents.

"Snow Blind" will be the third Apple Studios production. It is currently developing an adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Martin Scorsese. Last week, Apple Studios won the rights to "Emancipation," starring Will Smith. While Apple has heavily relied on commissioning third-party production houses for Apple TV+ to date, Apple Studios is the company's attempt to make entertainment in-house, bringing more creative control and reduced production costs in the long term.

