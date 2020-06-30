Spotify to Launch Real-Time Lyrics Support in 26 Countries

Spotify today launches its real-time lyrics feature in 26 worldwide markets including India, countries in Southeast Asia, and Latin America, according to TechCrunch.



In mobile Spotify apps that receive the update, users can tap the Lyrics card at the bottom of the Now Playing screen, and lyrics scroll across the screen in time to the music, allowing listeners to read them or even sing along in real time.

The following countries will reportedly get the new real-time lyrics feature from 10am ET on Tuesday: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The launch is happening thanks to a new agreement with lyrics provider Musixmatch, which was also the source for the lyrics tests conducted last year. Previously, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Mexico included some lyrics support from other providers.

TechCrunch notes that Canadian users who also reported they could use the lyrics feature in last year's trials will no longer have access to it when the support rolls out to other markets later today.

It's currently unknown whether the new real-time lyrics feature will expand to additional markets anytime soon, but it's hard to imagine Spotify not bringing it to the U.S. and other major Western markets when the necessary licensing agreements are made.

Apple Music gained a similar real-time lyrics feature with the release of iOS 13 last September and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 in March this year.