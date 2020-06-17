Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Arm-based Macs are expected to be announced at WWDC 2020

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard turns your iPad Pro into a notebook-style experience.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
Upcoming
WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple's Diversity Chief Christie Smith Leaves the Company

by

Apple's head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving the company, according to a Bloomberg report today. Unlike her predecessor, who reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, Smith reported to Apple's senior VP of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien.

"Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams," Apple said in an emailed statement confirming the news. "Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team."

Smith's exit was planned two months ago, according to Apple, but Bloomberg's sources report that Tuesday was her last day at work. Her LinkedIn account has been updated to reflect the change in employment status, but Apple has not yet named a replacement.

Smith joined Apple in 2017 and took over the role from Denise Young Smith, who lasted just six months and left after apologizing for controversial comments she made about the mostly white makeup of Apple's executive team.

Smith brought extensive experience to the role, drawn from her 28 years building and leading high performance teams. Prior to joining Apple, Smith was with Deloitte for 17 years as a Client Advisory Principal.

The move comes just a week after CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ announced Apple's Racial Equity and Justice initiative, with a $100 million commitment. Cook says the initiative will build on Apple's existing work in the racial justice space, significantly broadening its scope and impact through a model that was also used for Apple's environmental efforts.

Apple maintains an inclusion and diversity website and shares regular updates on its efforts to diversify its workforce, push pay equity, and work with underserved communities to empower students and educators.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Stories

'OpenCore Computer' Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple's macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated]

Saturday June 13, 2020 12:39 pm PDT by
Update: The developers of the OpenCore Bootloader have released a statement regarding the unauthorized use of the OpenCore name. We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do...
Read Full Article

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case...
Read Full Article

Apple Launches 2020 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Monday June 15, 2020 7:01 am PDT by
Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion in the United States and Canada. After five years of offering free Beats, Apple this year is offering free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad. Qualifying students and educators can receive free second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case with the purchase of a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac...
Read Full Article

16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

Monday June 15, 2020 6:26 am PDT by
One week ahead of WWDC, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory. Apple says the new 5600M graphics option is up to 75 percent faster than the base 5500M graphics for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to TechCrunch. Apple has also released ...
Read Full Article

Apple's Foldable iPhone Prototype Allegedly Features Separate Display Panels Connected by Hinge

Monday June 15, 2020 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple is working on a foldable iPhone prototype that features two separate display panels that are connected by a hinge rather than a single display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to leaker Jon Prosser who shared the info in a tweet and a YouTube interview shared by Jon Rettinger. A mockup of an iPhone that has two displays and a hinge Prosser says that the foldable iPhone has...
Read Full Article

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

Saturday June 13, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article

Apple Sends Out Invites for Digital WWDC Event

Monday June 15, 2020 10:35 am PDT by
As Apple gears up for its 2020 WWDC event that will be held in a digital-only capacity, the company today sent out invites inviting members of the media to tune in to the keynote that's set to take place on Monday, June 22. Image via Matthew Panzarino Apple will hold its keynote event at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. While the event will be digital only with no non-employees...
Read Full Article

CarKey Privacy Policy Detailed in iOS 13.5.1, Suggesting Launch Could Come Soon

Monday June 15, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by
Buried in the iOS 13.5.1 update, there's a privacy policy for the "CarKey" feature that Apple has in the works, suggesting that a launch could perhaps be coming soon. CarKey is designed to allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to be used in lieu of a physical key in certain vehicles with NFC connectivity. First noticed by German site iPhone-ticker.de, the CarKey privacy info can be found in the...
Read Full Article

Apple's Path to Arm-Based Macs Could Start With a New 12-Inch MacBook

Friday June 12, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, often shares details on upcoming Apple products. With Apple's Arm-based Macs that use custom-made chips on the horizon, Fudge today shared some of his thoughts on how, why, and when Apple will roll out Arm-based Macs, including some speculation on how apps, Boot Camp, and other features might be impacted. Apple has been following a...
Read Full Article