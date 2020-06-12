Father's Day Deals Offer Discounts on Smart Home Accessories, Powerbeats Pro, HomePod, and More

Father's Day celebrations will be kicking off in just over a week, and ahead of the holiday a few notable companies have introduced discounts on accessories and products that could work well as gifts for anyone shopping this week. All of the deals listed in this article have already kicked off, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 19, unless otherwise stated.

Below you'll find discounts from Satechi, Moment, Nomad, August, Ring, and more. With 9 days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 19th, but with shipping constraints still in place you may have to pay extra for priority shipping.



Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro have been discounted to $199.95 across numerous retailers, down from an original price of $249.95. This new sale includes the latest color options of the Powerbeats Pro that just launched on Tuesday: Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red.



You can also save on the previous colors including Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. Retailers taking part in this sale are Amazon, Apple, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Other Beats headphones on sale include the regular Powerbeats for $129.95, down from $149.95; and the Solo Pro for $229.95, down from $299.95.



Lutron

Lutron is offering 25 percent off the Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer accessory through June 21. This device locks light switches into the on position, and provides easy access to dimmer controls by rotating the Aurora clockwise.



You can also connect the accessory to the Philips Hue app to program it to activate a Hue scene by pressing the button on the Aurora.

On Amazon, one dimmer is available for $29.95 ($10 off) and a two-pack is available for $59.90 ($20 off). You can also visit Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy for the Father's Day discount.



Moment

Moment and its sister brands are offering up to 60 percent off iPhone camera lenses, drones, smartphone cases, gimbals, and more. These accessories come from brands like Moment, DJI, Nomad, and more.



Many of these accessories have been automatically discounted in the Moment sale, and if you spend over $150 you can take an extra $15 off with code DAD15. Additionally, if you spend over $250 you can take an extra $30 off with code DAD30.



Best Buy

Best Buy's "Dads & Grads" sale is offering solid discounts on the HomePod, Powerbeats Pro, Mac notebooks, and some related accessories.

Nomad

Nomad is offering 20% off sitewide when using the coupon code DADSNGRADS through Sunday, June 21. Nomad offers a variety of accessories for Apple products, like Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, wireless chargers, and more.



You can also save up to 30% off across a number of brands related to Nomad, including Ombras sunglasses, Kammok outdoor gear, and more.



Anker - UK Only

Anyone shopping in the United Kingdom for a good Father's Day present can browse Anker's latest discounts on Amazon. These include portable batteries, wall chargers, headphones, and more.

August

At August, you can bundle and save 20 percent with the August Smart Lock + Connect with Keypad. This accessory is available for $207.99 with code GIFTDAD, down from $259.99.



The August Smart Lock allows you to control the locks on your doors via your smartphone or Apple Watch. The additional Smart Keypad lets you create custom entry codes for guests.

The Smart Lock Pro + Connect is available for $229.99 with code LOCKPRO50, down from $279.99. More deals will be emerging on August's website ahead of Father's Day, so be sure to browse every discount before they expire on June 22.



Ring

The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99 through June 21. This is Ring's latest smart doorbell accessory, and it includes improved motion detection and enhanced Wi-Fi, allowing you to check who's at your front door from your smartphone.



The Video Doorbell Pro is also on sale, marked down to $189.00 from $249.00 through July 6. To enhance your Ring home security system, you can also browse various Ring Security Kits and Alarm Bundles for up to $50 off.



Satechi

You can take 15 percent off your entire purchase on Satechi with the code FORDAD, and take 20 percent off of orders over $100 with the code FORDAD20.



Miscellaneous

B&H Photo - Save on headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

Decluttr - Save up to $50 off refurbished iPads.

Mujjo - Get 15% off with code #dad

Harber London - Save 15% off all orders.

Speck - Take 30% off sitewide through June 16.

Aura Digital Frame - Get the "Mason" style frame for $179, down from $199.

Hyper - Get $20 off select USB-C hubs.

Otterbox - Take 20% off sitewide.

