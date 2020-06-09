Guides
Powerbeats Pro in New Colors Now Available for Order

by

Following several leaks and their official announcement late last month, the four new colors of Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are now available to order through Apple.


The four new colors are Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red, and they join the previous color options of Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. The new colors are available for delivery from Apple as soon as Thursday.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are fitness-focused truly wireless earphones from Apple's Beats brand, offering an in-ear design with earhooks to help secure the them during vigorous activity. They‌ offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and switching between iCloud devices, and "Hey Siri" functionality. The earphones offer up to nine hours of battery life, with the charging case bringing total battery life up to 24 hours.

There are on-ear volume and track controls on each earbud, and four sizes of eartips are included to maximize comfort and provide a good seal in the ear, although the earphones don't offer any active noise cancellation.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are priced at $249.95 for all colors, although they can occasionally be found on sale for around $200. For more details on ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, check out our full review and hands-on videos, including a comparison to Apple's AirPods Pro.

Apple Planning Interest-Free Apple Card Payment Plans for Macs, AirPods, iPads and More

Saturday June 6, 2020 1:51 pm PDT
Apple plans to debut interest-free payment plan options for customers who purchase iPads, AirPods, Macs, and more using Apple Card, allowing them to pay for purchases over several months. According to Bloomberg, Apple will roll out the Apple Card feature in the coming weeks, with customers given up to 12 months to pay for their products before interest is due. The 12 month plan will be...
iPhone 4 Turns 10: 'Stop Me If You've Already Seen This'

Monday June 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT
Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 4 and FaceTime at WWDC 2010 in San Francisco. A few months prior to the keynote, photos of a prototype iPhone 4 were leaked by Gizmodo after an Apple engineer accidentally left the device behind at a bar in Redwood City, California, leading Jobs to quip "stop me if you've already seen this." iPhone 4 featured an...
Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Watch Series 5 Models by $100, Now Starting at $299

Friday June 5, 2020 7:51 am PDT
Amazon today kicked off a new sale on Apple Watch Series 5 models, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Monday June 8, 2020 9:05 am PDT
MacRumors and Anker are partnering up again this month to offer our readers savings on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Some iPhone 11 Users Complain of Display With Odd Green Tint

Friday June 5, 2020 12:31 pm PDT
Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Image of green tint appearing briefly on the right, from MacRumors reader Oceannn It's not clear what's going on, but almost all of the affected users say that the green tint is visible ...
Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors

Monday June 8, 2020 10:26 am PDT
Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm...
Apple Patents Ability to Take Long Distance Group Selfies

Sunday June 7, 2020 2:50 pm PDT
Apple has won a new patent that would allow for "synthetic group selfies," as mentioned by The Verge. Should this software be successfully developed, users would have the ability to take group selfies while not physically present with anyone. Based on the patent application, it appears a user could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the individuals would be arranged...
Deals: B&H Photo Takes $200 Off New 13-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $1,299 for 512GB

Friday June 5, 2020 9:55 am PDT
Following a few discounts on the MacBook Air tracked on Amazon and B&H Photo this morning, now B&H Photo is providing a few discounts on 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2020. Sales start at $1,299.00 for the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This notebook was originally priced at $1,499.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo....
Gmail App's Dark Mode Finally Completes Rollout on iPhone and iPad

Saturday June 6, 2020 12:43 am PDT
After months of delay and inconsistent functionality, the rollout of Google's long-awaited dark mode for Gmail appears to have finally completed on iPhone and iPad. Version 6.0.200519 of Gmail, which propagated through the App Store overnight, includes the following release notes: Pro Tip (if you haven't noticed): You can now switch between dark or light theme after upgrading to iOS 13. Or...
