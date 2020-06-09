Powerbeats Pro in New Colors Now Available for Order

Following several leaks and their official announcement late last month, the four new colors of Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are now available to order through Apple.



The four new colors are Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red, and they join the previous color options of Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. The new colors are available for delivery from Apple as soon as Thursday.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are fitness-focused truly wireless earphones from Apple's Beats brand, offering an in-ear design with earhooks to help secure the them during vigorous activity. They‌ offer IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and switching between iCloud devices, and "Hey Siri" functionality. The earphones offer up to nine hours of battery life, with the charging case bringing total battery life up to 24 hours.

There are on-ear volume and track controls on each earbud, and four sizes of eartips are included to maximize comfort and provide a good seal in the ear, although the earphones don't offer any active noise cancellation.

‌Powerbeats Pro‌ are priced at $249.95 for all colors, although they can occasionally be found on sale for around $200. For more details on ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, check out our full review and hands-on videos, including a comparison to Apple's AirPods Pro.