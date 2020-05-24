Apple Promotes Apple TV+ for Kids in New Ad

Apple today shared a new "The Next Generation" ad that showcases Apple TV+ content for kids.

"Original series and films to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers. All on ‌Apple TV‌+," the video description says.

The ad features the ‌Apple TV‌+ kids shows "Ghost Writer," "Helpsters," "Snoopy in Space," and the short-film "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth."

The ad is part of Apple's drive to increase ‌Apple TV‌+ subscriptions amid heated competition from other rival streaming services, such as Disney+ and Netflix, which have a wealth of content aimed at children. Earlier this week, it rumors suggested Apple is considering buying some older shows, in addition to its original productions, to make the ‌Apple TV‌+ library more competitive.