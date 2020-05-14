Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Report: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Market Grew Eightfold in 2019

by

Global shipments of fingerprint-on-display (FoD) sensors grew nearly eightfold in 2019, according to tech market research firm Omdia (via DigiTimes).

A total of 228.3 million FoD sensors were shipped in 2019, up 674% from 29.5 million in 2018, said Omdia. With FoD sensors having reached the sweet spot for market pricing, FoD shipments are expected to continue rising at a tremendous rate in 2020, expanding to more than 400 million units, Omdia indicated.

Apple stopped using its capacitive Touch ID sensor in its flagship iPhones when it introduced Face ID in 2017's iPhone X, which ditched the Home button in favor of an extended screen.

Apple has since pushed ahead with Face ID, adding it to every flagship ‌iPhone‌ since, and even including it in the iPad Pro. Meanwhile, most other smartphone brands have adopted fingerprint-on-display scanners as an advanced biometric identification technology to replace capacitive fingerprint chips. More than 70 smartphone models integrated FoD in 2019, according to Omdia.

Despite Apple's decision to move away from the technology in favor of face recognition, rumors persist about the company's interest in using under-screen fingerprint scanners in its mobile devices. Just last month we heard a report that Apple could feature the technology in an ‌iPhone‌ by 2021, while an anonymous leaker with a fairly accurate track record claimed Apple is developing a new iPad Air with under-the-screen ‌Touch ID‌.

Those rumors also lined up with reports last year from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Barclays analysts, Bloomberg, and others who said they expect Apple to release an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ with both Face ID and under-display fingerprint authentication in 2020 or 2021.

Apple has explored various in-display fingerprint scanner solutions in the past, including fingerprint sensing MicroLED displays, but has not developed in-screen fingerprint technology for a consumer device. Meanwhile, ‌‌Touch ID‌‌ has found a new lease of life on Apple's MacBook keyboards and the latest-generation iPhone SE.

With rumors suggesting Apple is working to gradually reduce the size of the notch housing the TrueDepth sensor, which powers Face ID, the most likely scenario is a biometric authentication system that combines both facial and finger sensing tech, enabling a future all-screen device featuring unparalleled mobile security.

Tag: digitimes.com

Top Stories

Apple Updates Second-Generation AirPods Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 12, 2020 11:53 am PDT by
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware. Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
Read Full Article54 comments

Comparing the 13-Inch MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 pm PDT by
In the last two months, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all of which have similarities in performance and functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest video, we went hands-on with all three of Apple's new machines for a detailed performance comparison to give MacRumors readers some...
Read Full Article107 comments

Apple Reportedly Seeking to Move Significantly More Production From China to India

Monday May 11, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, reports The Indian Economic Times. Several meetings between Apple's senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker...
Read Full Article61 comments

14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Monday May 11, 2020 7:08 am PDT by
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model. Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Adds Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 am PDT by
A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list: MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014) Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its...
Read Full Article79 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

Sunday May 10, 2020 12:48 pm PDT by
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
Read Full Article154 comments

Deals: Sales Hit Every Model of Apple's AirPods, Starting at $129 for AirPods With Charging Case

Monday May 11, 2020 8:45 am PDT by
Sales have appeared across Apple's lineup of AirPods Bluetooth headphones this week, including the AirPods With Charging Case, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro. You'll find these sales at carriers this time around, including Verizon and AT&T. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article9 comments

iPhone 12 Lineup Said to Start With 128GB of Storage

Monday May 11, 2020 6:25 am PDT by
Apple's rumored iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would be twice as much base storage as the 64GB that Apple has offered for the last three years. Prosser revealed this info in his latest video, claiming that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that...
Read Full Article133 comments

HYPER Introduces Updated HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for Mac Notebooks

Monday May 11, 2020 12:04 am PDT by
USB-C hubs that attach directly to Apple's notebooks have become quite commonplace in recent years, but Sanho Corporation's HYPER brand is today releasing an updated version of its HyperDrive Duo hub that includes a couple of new twists. As with most USB-C hubs, the new HyperDrive DUO includes an array of expansion ports for your Mac, including an HDMI port, a pair of USB-C ports (one...
Read Full Article49 comments

Apple Goes on Cloud Computing Hiring Spree

Monday May 11, 2020 11:36 am PDT by
Apple has hired multiple well-known software engineers with cloud computing expertise in recent months, according to a report from tech site Protocol. The range of employees Apple has hired has created "a stir" in the "tight-knit cloud community," and is a sign that Apple is perhaps planning to build serious cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Employees...
Read Full Article79 comments