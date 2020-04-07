'Leaked' Images Allegedly Show iPhone 12 With Smaller Notch, Rear Camera Redesign, and Home Screen Widgets

Two images shared on social media this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible hardware redesigns coming to the iPhone 12 and the potential introduction of Home screen widgets in iOS 14.



Shared by Twitter user Fudge (choco_bit), the images depict a front and rear graphical representation of a smartphone with interface elements on the screen, suggesting it came out of a tutorial or support documentation.

Two focuses of interest are the size of the device's notch, which appears to be about a third smaller than the one currently found on iPhones with Face ID, and a new camera setup on the rear of the device showing a revised lens array.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that at least one new iPhone in 2020 will feature a smaller front camera lens for an improved screen to bezel ratio, ultimately resulting in a smaller notch at the front.

Meanwhile, the redesigned camera array is generating online chat about rumors of a new 3D camera coming to the ‌iPhone 12‌, similar in design to the LiDAR scanner on the new 2020 iPad Pro.



Elsewhere, on the device's main display are what look like widgets in amongst icons on the Home screen. As part of a new feature set coming in ‌iOS 14‌, Apple is also thought to be working on bringing widgets to the ‌iPhone‌ Home screen for the first time.

We're bringing these images to the attention of readers mainly for the purposes of discussion, since the source is not an established leaker and there's no way to verify the legitimacy of the pictures.