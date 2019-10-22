iPhone SE 2 Rumors Continue to Mount as LG Reportedly in Talks to Supply LCDs for Device

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple sticking with an LCD for the device would be no surprise given cost considerations, with previous reports claiming the so-called "iPhone SE 2" will sport a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8. This has disappointed some fans of the original iPhone SE, which has a smaller 4-inch display ideal for one-handed usage.
There have been several reports about the iPhone SE 2 in recent weeks. The most detailed information has come from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8, including thick bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM.
Kuo also expects the device to come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red, with 64GB and 128GB storage options. Like the iPhone 11 lineup, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to ship without 3D Touch, which Apple has replaced with a software-based Haptic Touch solution. Kuo predicts pricing will start at $399 in the United States.
As we mentioned yesterday, iPhone SE 2 might not be the final name of the device, with iPhone 8s and iPhone 9 speculated as other possibilities. The device is expected to be released by the end of the first quarter of 2020.