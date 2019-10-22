iPhone SE 2 Rumors Continue to Mount as LG Reportedly in Talks to Supply LCDs for Device

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday October 22, 2019 8:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG is in talks with Apple to supply LCD displays for the successor to the iPhone SE, with the panels currently undergoing last-minute quality checks, according to industry sources cited by Korean website The Elec. The report claims the budget device is scheduled to be released in early 2020.


Apple sticking with an LCD for the device would be no surprise given cost considerations, with previous reports claiming the so-called "iPhone SE 2" will sport a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8. This has disappointed some fans of the original iPhone SE, which has a smaller 4-inch display ideal for one-handed usage.

There have been several reports about the iPhone SE 2 in recent weeks. The most detailed information has come from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8, including thick bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM.

Kuo also expects the device to come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red, with 64GB and 128GB storage options. Like the iPhone 11 lineup, the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ is expected to ship without 3D Touch, which Apple has replaced with a software-based Haptic Touch solution. Kuo predicts pricing will start at $399 in the United States.

As we mentioned yesterday, ‌iPhone SE 2‌ might not be the final name of the device, with iPhone 8s and iPhone 9 speculated as other possibilities. The device is expected to be released by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

