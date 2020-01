Rumored 6.7-Inch iPhone Said to Be Thinner, Have Larger Rear Camera Sensors, and More

6.7-inch model will have a thickness around 7.4mm, which would be nearly 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 8.1mm

All four new iPhone models will have OLED displays and Face ID

5.4-inch model's height would be between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, while at least one of the 6.1-inch iPhone models would have a height that falls between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

6.7-inch model will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max

5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch models will have dual-lens rear camera arrays identical to the iPhone 11

6.7-inch model will have a triple-lens rear camera with larger sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max

5.4 inch, 6.7-inch, and at least one 6.1-inch model will have different numbers of microphone holes along the bottom

Apple is widely rumored to release four new iPhones in the fall , including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, and Japanese blog Mac Otakara has offered a few details surrounding these devices. The information is said to come from sources within Apple's supply chain in China.The translated report is quite difficult to decipher, but here are some details that are being suggested: In line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , the report suggests that the new iPhone lineup will be introduced in September as usual.