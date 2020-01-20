On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Rumored 6.7-Inch iPhone Said to Be Thinner, Have Larger Rear Camera Sensors, and More
The translated report is quite difficult to decipher, but here are some details that are being suggested:
- 6.7-inch model will have a thickness around 7.4mm, which would be nearly 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 8.1mm
- All four new iPhone models will have OLED displays and Face ID
- 5.4-inch model's height would be between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, while at least one of the 6.1-inch iPhone models would have a height that falls between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- 6.7-inch model will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch models will have dual-lens rear camera arrays identical to the iPhone 11
- 6.7-inch model will have a triple-lens rear camera with larger sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max
- 5.4 inch, 6.7-inch, and at least one 6.1-inch model will have different numbers of microphone holes along the bottom
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Remember when we just had one phone to choose from? Good times.
Yeah...it sucked not having options.
WTH is asking for thinner phone? It's already awkward to hold without a case. Make it more durable, not thinner.
I’m asking for a thinner phone.
So, no flat edges? This is consistent with Kuo's prediction, where he says iPhone 5G will have the same metal frame surface as iPhone 4. In other words, the surface will be matte stainless steel.
[ Read All Comments ]