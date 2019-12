Kuo: Apple to Launch Five iPhones in 2020, Including 5.4-Inch, Two 6.1-Inch, and 6.7-Inch Models

4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 : LCD display, single-lens rear camera, no 5G support



Apple plans to release five new iPhone models in 2020, according to the latest prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo outlined his expectations for a so-called iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.Kuo expects all four higher-end models to support 5G with a Qualcomm X55 modem, adding that availability of models with Sub-6G-only or Sub-6G-plus-mmWave types of 5G will vary by country.Kuo expects the iPhone models with mmWave to be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom, while Apple may disable Sub-6G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.Four new high-end iPhones in 2020 lines up with a prediction shared by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee on Wednesday.The so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to resemble the iPhone 8 , including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The device will continue to have a single-lens rear camera, according to Kuo, like the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 8.The four higher-end iPhones are expected to resemble the iPhone 4 , including a new metal frame that will likely sport flatter edges.All in all, we can expect the following iPhone lineup in 2020 if Kuo is accurate:Read our iPhone 12 roundup for coverage all of rumors about next year's devices.