Kuo: Apple to Launch Five iPhones in 2020, Including 5.4-Inch, Two 6.1-Inch, and 6.7-Inch Models

Thursday December 5, 2019 8:19 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release five new iPhone models in 2020, according to the latest prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo outlined his expectations for a so-called iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.


Kuo expects all four higher-end models to support 5G with a Qualcomm X55 modem, adding that availability of models with Sub-6G-only or Sub-6G-plus-mmWave types of 5G will vary by country.

Kuo expects the iPhone models with mmWave to be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom, while Apple may disable Sub-6G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.

Four new high-end iPhones in 2020 lines up with a prediction shared by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee on Wednesday.

The so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The device will continue to have a single-lens rear camera, according to Kuo, like the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 8.

The four higher-end iPhones are expected to resemble the iPhone 4, including a new metal frame that will likely sport flatter edges.

All in all, we can expect the following iPhone lineup in 2020 if Kuo is accurate:
  • 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2: LCD display, single-lens rear camera, no 5G support
  • 5.4-inch iPhone 12: OLED display, dual-lens rear camera, 5G support
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12: OLED display, dual-lens rear camera, 5G support
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro: OLED display, triple-lens rear camera, 5G support
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: OLED display, triple-lens rear camera, 5G support
Read our iPhone 12 roundup for coverage all of rumors about next year's devices.

Related Roundups: iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities
[ 37 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
tyr7
20 minutes ago at 08:41 am
When are they just going to just put the phone app on the iPad? I want to see people making calls holding a 12.9 iPad Pro to their heads.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mike...
22 minutes ago at 08:40 am
My iPhone 11 Pro is already slightly too big, now they want me to buy something even bigger to get the best camera?!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mike...
12 minutes ago at 08:49 am


The 5.4" - if the rumor and mock up are true - is *finally* going to get all the SE, 6, 7, and 8 upgrades from people complaining that the 11 Pro is *just* a bit too big.


No, I already upgraded to an iPhone 11 Pro which is too big. Now they want me to downgrade my camera to get a smaller phone? It's ridiculous.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
SRLMJ23
19 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Interesting.

So according to this chart (and assuming the 2020 iPhones use the "S" moniker) Apple is going to release the following:

4.7" iPhone SE2 (This is supposed to be released early 2020 as I understand it.)

5.4" iPhone 11s
6.1" iPhone 11s

6.1" iPhone 11s Pro
6.7" iPhone 11s Pro Max

So they are going to add yet another new iPhone with the 5.4" iPhone 11s.

Then replace the 5.8" iPhone 11 Pro with the the 6.1" iPhone 11s Pro, and replace the 6.5" iPhone 11 Pro Max with the 6.7" iPhone 11s Pro Max.

I am seeing 5.8" iPhone 11 Pro users being a little upset about that being gone, assuming this chart is correct.

:apple:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
xpxp2002
9 minutes ago at 08:52 am


No, I already upgraded to an iPhone 11 Pro which is too big. Now they want me to downgrade my camera to get a smaller phone? It's ridiculous.

Agreed. I just wish they'd make the 5.4" with the best CPU, cameras, etc. I don't want to have to choose between a 6.1" "Pro" and a 5.4" gimped model.

It's the same problem we've had for years: the Plus/Pro/bus-sized models get the good features and you have to either suffer with a device that's too big, or one that's years behind in capabilities.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DoctorTech
40 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Looking forward to the 6.7" OLED. Can't wait to see what new features will be enabled with the ToF camera / sensor.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nattK
37 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Man, this is getting a bit ridiculous. They're going to make buying an iPhone so much more complicated than it should be. Why can't they just stick with Pro and non-Pro? So 4 models at most if they really want to offer two sizes for each model.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Stuey3D
34 minutes ago at 08:27 am
What is the point of 2 6.1" OLED models? Keep one of them LCD like they have now so those of us with PWM sensitivity can still get a new iPhone, plus it also keeps the costs down too which means either the same or a slightly lower price for consumers.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
32 minutes ago at 08:29 am
Way too much overlap between models. This would be a very 90s Apple thing to do.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
timborama
29 minutes ago at 08:32 am
They got 6,7” of real estate and still find the need for a notch?? I’ll rather have a 6.5” and NO notch.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]