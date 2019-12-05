On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Kuo: Apple to Launch Five iPhones in 2020, Including 5.4-Inch, Two 6.1-Inch, and 6.7-Inch Models
In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo outlined his expectations for a so-called iPhone SE 2 with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.
Kuo expects all four higher-end models to support 5G with a Qualcomm X55 modem, adding that availability of models with Sub-6G-only or Sub-6G-plus-mmWave types of 5G will vary by country.
Kuo expects the iPhone models with mmWave to be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom, while Apple may disable Sub-6G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.
Four new high-end iPhones in 2020 lines up with a prediction shared by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee on Wednesday.
The so-called iPhone SE 2 is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The device will continue to have a single-lens rear camera, according to Kuo, like the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 8.
The four higher-end iPhones are expected to resemble the iPhone 4, including a new metal frame that will likely sport flatter edges.
All in all, we can expect the following iPhone lineup in 2020 if Kuo is accurate:
- 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2: LCD display, single-lens rear camera, no 5G support
- 5.4-inch iPhone 12: OLED display, dual-lens rear camera, 5G support
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12: OLED display, dual-lens rear camera, 5G support
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro: OLED display, triple-lens rear camera, 5G support
- 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: OLED display, triple-lens rear camera, 5G support
The 5.4" - if the rumor and mock up are true - is *finally* going to get all the SE, 6, 7, and 8 upgrades from people complaining that the 11 Pro is *just* a bit too big.
No, I already upgraded to an iPhone 11 Pro which is too big. Now they want me to downgrade my camera to get a smaller phone? It's ridiculous.
So according to this chart (and assuming the 2020 iPhones use the "S" moniker) Apple is going to release the following:
4.7" iPhone SE2 (This is supposed to be released early 2020 as I understand it.)
5.4" iPhone 11s
6.1" iPhone 11s
6.1" iPhone 11s Pro
6.7" iPhone 11s Pro Max
So they are going to add yet another new iPhone with the 5.4" iPhone 11s.
Then replace the 5.8" iPhone 11 Pro with the the 6.1" iPhone 11s Pro, and replace the 6.5" iPhone 11 Pro Max with the 6.7" iPhone 11s Pro Max.
I am seeing 5.8" iPhone 11 Pro users being a little upset about that being gone, assuming this chart is correct.
:apple:
Agreed. I just wish they'd make the 5.4" with the best CPU, cameras, etc. I don't want to have to choose between a 6.1" "Pro" and a 5.4" gimped model.
It's the same problem we've had for years: the Plus/Pro/bus-sized models get the good features and you have to either suffer with a device that's too big, or one that's years behind in capabilities.
