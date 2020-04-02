Apple Partners With Laurene Powell Jobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Others to Launch America's Food Fund

Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Ford Foundation have partnered to launch America's Food Fund, an initiative aimed at helping to ensure that all people have reliable access to food in the United States.



The initiative is being hosted by fundraising platform GoFundMe and will benefit the non-profit hunger-relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Apple, Powell Jobs, DiCaprio, and the Ford Foundation have donated a combined $12 million to kickstart the fund, with further donations being accepted from the public.

World Central Kitchen is led by world-renowned chef José Andrés, who recently spoke with Oprah Winfrey and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot about this initiative on her free-to-watch Apple TV+ series "Oprah Talks COVID-19."

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement shared by Deadline:

No one can be well if they're not well fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials that they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives. World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do heroic work, and if there is any lesson in this time that we must spend apart, it's that we are stronger and more resilient when we support one another.

Prior to the ongoing pandemic, America's Food Fund says more than 37 million people struggled to know where their next meal might come from on a daily basis, a number that it says is now rising at an exponential rate. Donate here.