How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Oprah Talks COVID-19 in New Apple TV+ Series, No Subscription Required

Sunday March 22, 2020 11:16 am PDT by Frank McShan

Apple has launched "Oprah Talks COVID-19," a new free to view Apple TV+ series where Oprah holds remote discussions with leaders and those personally affected by COVID-19.


The series, first announced on Twitter by Oprah, examines the vast amount of stress and uncertainty some may have amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As a result of remote discussions, the goal of the series is to help generate hope and insight among viewers in times of hardship. The show's premise reads:

How can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity? In the series, Oprah has remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.

The first episode features a remote discussion between Oprah with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. Elba has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in self-isolation with his family.

"Oprah Talks COVID-19" is able to be streamed for free now without an Apple TV+ subscription.

‌Apple TV‌+ is available through the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio, as well as online at tv.apple.com. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month in the United States, with a seven-day free trial available.

Avatar
dannyyankou
40 minutes ago at 11:21 am
How is Oprah talking to actors helpful for COVID-19? They should be talking to doctors and epidemiologists, they're clearly using this pandemic and Oprah's celebrity to bring attention to Apple TV +
Avatar
vicviper789
31 minutes ago at 11:29 am
Ah yes, no one I trust more than Oprah to deliver medical advice in a global pandemic
thekev
thekev
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am


How is Oprah talking to actors helpful for COVID-19? They should be talking to doctors and epidemiologists, they're clearly using this pandemic and Oprah's celebrity to bring attention to Apple TV +


It's Oprah. This means you should expect commentary, not actionable information. Remember this is the same person that made Dr. Phil into a thing. That accomplishment should be enough to demolish anyone's credibility.
Agit21
Agit21
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am
Is this a joke?
Avatar
jetjaguar
5 minutes ago at 11:55 am


How are all these celebrities getting access to testing? They seem to be rationing it where I live.

fame and money gets you to the front of line
MacLawyer
MacLawyer
5 minutes ago at 11:56 am


How are all these celebrities getting access to testing? They seem to be rationing it where I live.

Especially in the case where they are symptom free.
