Oprah Talks COVID-19 in New Apple TV+ Series, No Subscription Required

Apple has launched "Oprah Talks COVID-19," a new free to view Apple TV+ series where Oprah holds remote discussions with leaders and those personally affected by COVID-19.



The series, first announced on Twitter by Oprah, examines the vast amount of stress and uncertainty some may have amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As a result of remote discussions, the goal of the series is to help generate hope and insight among viewers in times of hardship. The show's premise reads:



How can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity? In the series, Oprah has remote conversations with experts and everyday people to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.

The first episode features a remote discussion between Oprah with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. Elba has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in self-isolation with his family.

"Oprah Talks COVID-19" is able to be streamed for free now without an Apple TV+ subscription.

‌Apple TV‌+ is available through the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio, as well as online at tv.apple.com. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month in the United States, with a seven-day free trial available.