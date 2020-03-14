Select Apple Stores Remain Open Temporarily for Customers With Pending Sales and Repair Pickups

Apple on Friday announced that all of its retail stores outside of the Greater China region are closed through March 27 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, multiple sources have indicated that Apple is keeping some of its retail stores open this weekend for customers with pending in-store pickups only.

At least some Apple retail employees in the U.S. are reportedly still being asked to go into work today to assist with in-store pickups tied to Apple's online store and Genius Bar repairs that had already been processed.

An online Apple support representative has indicated that customers will be able to collect their pending pickups between March 14 and March 16 during limited opening hours. All other in-store services are unavailable until March 27.

It is unclear if this policy is in place at all of Apple's stores in the U.S., or in other countries, so we recommend contacting Apple.