SIM-Free iPhones Now Qualify for 24-Month Interest-Free Financing With Apple Card

Thursday January 30, 2020 9:06 am PST by Joe Rossignol
As noted on Reddit, unlocked aka SIM-free iPhone models now qualify for Apple Card Monthly Installments, which allows customers to purchase an iPhone with the Apple Card and pay for it over two years with no interest or fees in the United States. Previously, the installment plan was limited to carrier-activated iPhones.


When using Monthly Installments, the cost of your new iPhone is divided into 24 interest-free monthly installments. Each installment is included in your Apple Card minimum payment and is due every month for 24 months. Monthly Installments are billed to your Apple Card statement on the last day of the month.

Apple already offered interest-free iPhone financing through its iPhone Upgrade Program, but the Apple Card plan has a few advantages, including managing payments in the Wallet app and no late fees. iPhone purchases via Apple Card Monthly Installments also qualify for instant 3% Daily Cash.

How to View and Pay Apple Card Monthly Installments


Paying for an Apple Card Monthly Installment is as simple as paying off your minimum payment or higher each month.

To see and manage your Apple Card Monthly Installments, update to iOS 13.2 or later. Then, open the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Card, tap the button with three-dots in the top-right corner, and tap Installments.


The installments screen shows the total amount paid off so far, the remaining balance, the due date and amount of your next monthly installment, and a history of your monthly payments. There is also a Pay Early option that can reduce the number of payments, but this requires paying off your entire Apple Card balance first.

If you tap Total Financed, you can review other details like a description of the iPhone you purchased and how much Daily Cash you received.

As a shortcut, when you purchase an iPhone with Apple Card Monthly Installments, you will receive a notification on the iPhone or iPad you use to manage your Apple Card that can be tapped to view installment details.

Apple Card Monthly Installments are available for purchases made at Apple Stores, Apple.com, and through the Apple Store app.

Tag: Apple Card Guide
[ 10 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
mnsportsgeek
55 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Can you buy Mac’s like this yet?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DJLAXL
53 minutes ago at 09:15 am


I wonder why all Interest fee Installments ( not just Apple but many other products ) stops at 24 months. Why not 36 months?

And how does Sales Tax works in US with installments? Do they get divided into 24 months as well?


They want you to continue upgrading instead of waiting three years for a new device. They offer the one year upgrade program which starts the cycle all over again.

The sales tax is charged in one lump sum. They cannot charge tax in installments.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Stromos
53 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Now apply it to the upgrade program so I can stop fighting Verizon every year for wanting to charge 40 bucks for their servers to register a new sim card.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Dee
43 minutes ago at 09:25 am
This is definitely how I plan to buy my next iPhone if and when I upgrade. I hope they extend this to other product lines like the iPad, Watch and Mac. Upfront cost are sometimes a turn off and 24 months is right in line with some upgrade cycles. Although, these days, I am keeping my devices longer, Facebook and Twitter doesn’t require much these days.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Daniel James
18 minutes ago at 09:50 am
I wish Apple Card came to the UK. It would be so useful and easy to manage rather than messing with third party apps which are quite honestly terrible.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]