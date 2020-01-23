Behind the Scenes Look at Apple TV+ Show 'Servant' Explores How Food is Used to Convey Emotion

In a new video shared on Apple's Apple TV YouTube channel, Shyamalan and show creator Tony Basgallop talk about the importance of food in the show and how food conveys emotion.
"Servant" uses a professional chef on the set to prepare food for each scene where food is employed. Toby Kebbell, who plays Sean in the series, is also involved in the cooking.
"Servant" just wrapped up its first season, which consisted of 10 episodes. The show has been renewed for a second season, and the second season will presumably premiere late in 2020.