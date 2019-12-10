On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Card's 24-Month Interest-Free iPhone Installment Plan Available Starting Today
The plan allows customers to purchase a new iPhone with the Apple Card and pay for it over 24 months with no interest. Customers will continue to get 3% Daily Cash back for the iPhone purchase as well, or an increased 6% Daily Cash until December 31 as part of a holiday promotion announced today.
When paying for an iPhone with Apple Card Monthly Installments, each month's installment is included in your minimum payment amount. And unlike other purchases with the Apple Card, the installments are not subject to interest unless there is an outstanding balance beyond the 24-month grace period.
Apple Card Monthly Installments are available for purchases made at Apple Stores, Apple.com, and through the Apple Store app.
Apple already offered iPhone financing through its iPhone Upgrade Program, but the Apple Card plan has a few advantages, including cash back, managing payments in the Wallet app, and no late fees.
Apple has shared more details in a support document.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
This is pretty dumb. There’s no diff between the myriad of options that were already available. You get cash back w iUP if you use Apple Card already.
Was really hoping this option would have been available for unlocked & SIM-free: now THAT would have been great. Alas, still no real way to get financing on that option (beside Barclay).
This does support unlocked
[automerge]1575988743[/automerge]
I am still confused on one thing. If you are someone who automatically has the full balance paid monthly on the due date, will the full balance of the phone be included in that amount or only the monthly installment?
They're kept separate, and the balance of the phone does not affect your overall card balance
Was really hoping this option would have been available for unlocked & SIM-free: now THAT would have been great. Alas, still no real way to get financing on that option (beside Barclay).
[ Read All Comments ]