Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'I Will Fight Until My Toes Point Up' for DACA

Friday November 22, 2019 12:37 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this week sat down for an interview with ABC News after his visit to Texas with President Donald Trump, and today, ABC News has shared additional details from that interview.

Cook said that his focus is on policy over politics, and that he's focused on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which both Cook and Apple have been advocating for.

"No matter who is in the White House, the things I'm focused on are going to be the same. I am focused on DACA. We have 450 folks in Apple, employed at Apple, who are employed on DACA. I want those folks protected. Not just the 450 but the broader DACA people in America."
Cook in October signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold DACA and protect dreamers in the United States. Cook in the interview said that he's going to continue to fight against the Trump Administration's efforts to rescind DACA.
"I will fight until my toes point up on the subject because I think that it is so core to who we are as a people that we not turn our back on people that came into the country as kids, they were brought here well before they could make a decision on their own. These people are the core of what an American is."
Cook also spoke on privacy, and reiterated comments that he's made many times before. Apple, said Cook, does not want to know personal details about your life and is not trying to "vacuum up all your data."

Cook went on to say that he's "very worried" that in a world where "nothing is private," then freedom of expression, a classic part of what it means to be American, "just evaporates."

On the topic of breaking up tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, Cook said that he thinks there's too much focus on "fines and breakups" and not about how tech companies are collecting and using data that customers did not make an informed decision to give access to.

Cook's full interview can be read on ABC News, and his commentary from the other part of the interview can be read in our first article.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Tim Cook
[ 31 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
racer1441
30 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
But roll over and let China rub your belly. Shut up and fix the bugs in your new OS releases!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
jimothyGator
36 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
If DACA is a good idea, Congress should pass legislation. You do not want a president making such policy, because even if you don’t care about the Constitution or separation of powers, someday, there will be a president in office that you don’t like. For some, that was Obama. For others, it’s Trump. Do you want the executive order of a president you don’t like to become law forever?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
30 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Tim fights for anything as long as it doesn't have a financial impact on Apple #brave
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
DaveOP
29 minutes ago at 12:49 pm


I wish you'd fight as hard to ensure your company releases bug free operating system for your biggest money maker.

But yeah, fight your social justice battles, nobody's gonna remember you after you're done at Apple.

Steve made all sorts of bad decisions, created terrible services and some bad products, and people still remember him. Tim Cook will be remembered long after he dies, as most famous people are. Tim has done far more to better the world we all live in than Steve ever did.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
miniyou64
28 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Totally against illegal immigration but I’m not sure people should be punished for something out of their control. It’s not right they get a free pass either, but it is what it is.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
HiVolt
36 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
I wish you'd fight as hard to ensure your company releases bug free operating system for your biggest money maker.

But yeah, fight your social justice battles, nobody's gonna remember you after you're done at Apple.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
AustinIllini
39 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Awesome. Tim is on the money with this.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
35 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Of course he will. Cheap labor.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ActionableMango
25 minutes ago at 12:53 pm


I wish you'd fight as hard to ensure your company releases bug free operating system for your biggest money maker.


450 Apple employees losing their jobs isn't going to help Apple fix bugs faster.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Agit21
33 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
There he is again - woke Tim Apple.
Rating: 2 Votes

