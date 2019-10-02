New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien Urge Supreme Court to Protect Dreamers by Upholding DACA

Wednesday October 2, 2019 1:00 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy. Apple has filed many briefs before the Court, but this is the first time that Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O'Brien are named too.


DACA provides around 800,000 individuals who entered the U.S. at age 16 or younger with a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation, and eligibility for a work permit in the country. Many of these individuals, known as Dreamers, have lived in the U.S. for the majority of their lives.

In its brief, Apple notes that it employs 443 Dreamers who come from more than 25 different countries spanning four continents. Dreamers at Apple run the gamut of roles within the company, including hardware engineering, software engineering, retail, customer support, and operations across 36 states.

Apple says it would "quite literally not exist without a brilliant and driven population of immigrants," including Dreamers, adding that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's father immigrated from Syria himself. Apple also mentions several studies that link a diverse workforce to a company's growth and success.

The introduction of Apple's brief:
Since 1976, Apple has made its name by designing, developing, selling, and maintaining cutting-edge consumer electronics including mobile communications devices, personal computers, and related software and services. Apple's success stems from its people. They shape and embody Apple's culture of innovation. Apple employs a diverse workforce of over 90,000 employees in the United States alone.

Among those people are hundreds of DACA recipients who had no say in the decision to travel to this country and have known no other home. Apple employs DACA recipients who embody Apple's commitment to innovation in a wide variety of positions. As we explain below, they, and immigrants like them, are vital to Apple's success. They spark creativity and help drive innovation. They are among our most driven and selfless colleagues.
And the conclusion:
This is an issue where one's head and heart lead to the same conclusion. We collectively owe it to the Dreamers to hold up our end of the bargain. It is not just a legal requirement. It is the moral thing to do. Who are we as a country if we renege? What does it say about us as a people to turn our backs on the Dreamers now?
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the legality of DACA during its 2019 term, which begins Monday, October 7.

Apple's full amicus brief is embedded below.

Apple's DACA Amicus Brief by MacRumors on Scribd


Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

