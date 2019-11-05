Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 6.1.1 to Developers

Tuesday November 5, 2019 10:11 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.1.1 update to developers, one week after releasing the watchOS 6.1 update with support for AirPods Pro and the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch models.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

We don't yet know what features are included in the watchOS 6.1.1 beta, but once we install the update and figure out what's new, we'll update this article.

