Apple Releases watchOS 6.1 With Support for AirPods Pro and Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch Models
watchOS 6.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
No major changes were found during the watchOS 6.1 beta testing period, but according to Apple's release notes the update introduces support for the AirPods Pro and brings watchOS 6 to older models that didn't get it yet.
watchOS 6.1 introduces support for AirPods Pro and includes improvements and bug fixes. This update also brings watchOS 6 to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.watchOS 6.1 works with the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch models and is the first version of watchOS 6 to run on those devices.
When watchOS 6 launched, it was limited to the Series 3 Apple Watch and later, with Apple promising watchOS 6 for older Apple Watch models at a later date.
Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.3 with security improvements for Apple Watch models not updated to watchOS 6. watchOS 6 requires a newer iPhone that can run iOS 13, so Apple Watch owners who do not have a compatible iPhone must continue to use watchOS 5.
