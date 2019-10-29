New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases watchOS 6.1 With Support for AirPods Pro and Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch Models

Tuesday October 29, 2019 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released watchOS 6.1, the first major update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.1 comes more than a month after the launch of watchOS 6.

‌‌watchOS 6‌‌.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.


No major changes were found during the watchOS 6.1 beta testing period, but according to Apple's release notes the update introduces support for the AirPods Pro and brings ‌watchOS 6‌ to older models that didn't get it yet.
watchOS 6.1 introduces support for ‌AirPods Pro‌ and includes improvements and bug fixes. This update also brings ‌watchOS 6‌ to ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1 and Series 2.
watchOS 6.1 works with the Series 1 and Series 2 ‌Apple Watch‌ models and is the first version of ‌watchOS 6‌ to run on those devices.

When ‌watchOS 6‌ launched, it was limited to the Series 3 ‌Apple Watch‌ and later, with Apple promising ‌watchOS 6‌ for older ‌Apple Watch‌ models at a later date.

Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.3 with security improvements for ‌Apple Watch‌ models not updated to ‌watchOS 6‌. ‌watchOS 6‌ requires a newer iPhone that can run iOS 13, so ‌Apple Watch‌ owners who do not have a compatible iPhone must continue to use watchOS 5.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
[ 24 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
The Boatman
30 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Is this one of the good updates, or one of the updates that bricks the device? Asking for a friend.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
GIZBUG
27 minutes ago at 10:12 am


Is this one of the good updates, or one of the updates that bricks the device? Asking for a friend.


Just came out, who knows.......
Have “your friend” install it and then report back to us please
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Bazooka-joe
23 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Ok with Apples recent track record, who’s going first ?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
CarlJ
11 minutes ago at 10:28 am

watchOS 6.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.

iPhone? Apple Watch App? How quaint. It’s 2019 now, download it directly on the Watch:





Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iKaushal
28 minutes ago at 10:10 am
I will wait for a day and then update.
I was lucky yesterday with HomePod update as it didn’t brick mine.
don’t wanna ride on my luck for long
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BarrettF77
6 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Report back and let us know if you get a brick or a bracelet....
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SkippyThorson
31 minutes ago at 10:08 am
WOOHOO! I was starting to think Series 1 and 2 support was being reconsidered. Awesome news.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Lobwedgephil
22 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Hoping this improves battery like the beta's appeared to.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]